This $7 Ceramic Colander at Aldi Will Fly Off Shelves (It’s So Cute!)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published about 8 hours ago
Credit: Carina Romano

Somehow, Aldi seems to keep releasing the best kitchen accessories (and for such a low price!). The grocery store goes above and beyond with its colorful glassware and organization products, so it’s pretty much impossible to leave Aldi with an empty cart, especially after this week.

A new product that just arrived at Aldi that’s berry special: These strawberry and blueberry-covered ceramic colanders, which are guaranteed to catch your eye and make your baking routine a little more fun. For $8, you can purchase a large colander or two small colanders.

The product is the perfect size for rinsing your produce after a trip to the grocery store or farmers market, and the colander won’t take up too much space in your cabinet or fridge. The store has three different color options to choose from: baby blue, red and green strawberries, and blueberries with light green leaves. Or you can buy all three and add some color to your kitchen!

If your local Aldi doesn’t have the colanders in stock, this pastel blue colander at Crate & Barrel is calling your name. The store’s colanders are available in blue, green, and white and range from 5 inches to 9 inches, but the smaller size has a comparable price to Aldi’s colander.

Now baking and cooking will be a little easier (and brighter!) when you add Aldi’s colander to your kitchen.

