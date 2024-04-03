Aldi’s $10 Colorful Cups Are So Pretty You’ll Want All Three Styles
Any shopping trip to Aldi isn’t complete without a brief stop in the store’s home goods section. Between affordable plant accessories and kitchen essentials, you can expect something different every week, and this new set of glassware will catch your eye.
The four-pack set of drinking glasses just arrived at Aldi for $10, and it’s definitely not going to last long on shelves. The iridescent shades of red, blue, green, and yellow will have you wondering when Aldi plans to release a special set of orange and purple glasses to complete all six colors of the rainbow.
Whether you prefer stemless wine glasses, regular wine glasses, or old-fashioned beaded glasses, Aldi is selling the glassware in different styles, but the colors will remain the same. And since the store sells beautiful mugs and ribbed glassware for such a low price, you could fill your kitchen cabinet with Aldi’s glassware for a stylish look at a ridiculously low price.
In case your local Aldi doesn’t have the cups in stock, a gorgeous four-pack set of glasses from Amazon will also look good in your kitchen. Although the set is $32, you might like the stunning colors of pink, teal, green, and brown more than the Aldi cups. And according to customers, the glasses are “very nice looking and worth the price.”
Treat yourself to a glass of wine and pair it with one of Aldi’s gorgeous glasses!