This $20 Aldi Sauté Pan Is The “Perfect” Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Cookware
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to go to Aldi, one standout product from this week’s new finds will have you rushing into stores.
Loyal Aldi shoppers know that Crofton, the retailer’s kitchen line, is constantly releasing affordable cookware and serveware that give your kitchen an instant upgrade. The latest product is a $20 nonstick saute pan, and it’s bound to fly off shelves.
The pan with its accompanying lid is a limited-time deal at Aldi, but it’s worth every penny (and the time you’ll spend visiting your closest store!). Available in pastel blue or white, the durable pan is perfect for marinating a sauce, quick stir fry, or time-consuming dish, and its reliable heat distribution will prevent you from hovering over the stove. Since the pan’s handles are stainless steel, be careful not to burn yourself.
In February, Crofton’s fry pan duo and saute pan flew off Aldi’s shelves, so don’t be surprised if these sell out quickly. In case your closest store doesn’t have this saute pan in stock, there’s a similar pan by Blue Diamond on Amazon that has raving reviews. Although it’s twice the price of Aldi’s item, this pan can withstand high temperatures in the oven, so you can also use it for one-pot recipes.
A new set of cookware is the spring refresh that you and your kitchen need, so head to Aldi ASAP while this pan is available in stores.