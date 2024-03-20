This $20 Aldi Sauté Pan Is The “Perfect” Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Cookware

In February, Crofton’s fry pan duo and saute pan flew off Aldi’s shelves, so don’t be surprised if these sell out quickly. In case your closest store doesn’t have this saute pan in stock, there’s a similar pan by Blue Diamond on Amazon that has raving reviews. Although it’s twice the price of Aldi’s item, this pan can withstand high temperatures in the oven, so you can also use it for one-pot recipes.