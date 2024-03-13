Aldi’s $20 Sage Green Stockpot Is Almost Too Cute to Cook With

And if you like that Crofton product, just wait until you see the rest of Aldi’s stylish collection. The miniature version of the stockpot is only $10, and it’s “perfect for individual servings,” especially if you’re making a casserole. Just like the larger porcelain pot, the casserole dish is also available in a floral print and sage green, so it’s safe to say that this is an affordable way to upgrade your kitchenware.