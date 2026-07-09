The Brilliant $4 Organizer Hiding in Aldi’s Weekly Finds Aisle That You’ll Want to Use in Every Room
Budget supermarket Aldi is known for selling affordable grocery items as well as decor, gardening, and other ingenious home finds. And if you’re a regular Aldi shopper, you probably know that the chain drops new finds every week that don’t stick around forever.
The latest batch of “Aldi Finds” includes a charming set of plastic zipper cases that look ideal for art, school, or office supplies. They come in four different colorways and are super-affordable.
What Is the Aldi Easy Home Zipper Case?
One of the limited-edition Aldi Finds arriving on store shelves this week is a structured plastic zipper case that’s small, but not too small, making it perfect for storing all sorts of writing utensils and a range of other items small enough to fit in your hand. The 3D clear plastic case is rectangular, giving it a defined shape that’s sturdy without being bulky, and the colored zipper runs along the case’s perimeter in the form of a thick seam.
Each zipper case is just $3.99, and the cases come in two sizes. The large zipper case measures 10 inches x 8 inches x 1.9 inches, and the small zipper case measures 9 inches x 6.6 inches x 1.7 inches. You can choose from light blue, light purple, white, or lemon yellow colorways. When fully unzipped, the plastic case opens clamshell-style, making it easy to access whatever you’ve stored in there. Sure, it seems ideal for pens, pencils, and markers, but it’d also be good for storing Post-It notes, sewing supplies, makeup, or snacks. They’d also be nice for traveling on a flight — if you have just a few toiletries, for example, you could pop them in this clamshell without having to worry about them leaking all over the rest of your things.
Another Cute, Sturdy Storage Case to Shop
Aldi Finds are typically only available for a week, so if you’re not able to get to a store in the next week, or if you don’t live near one yourself, you might not be able to get your hands on this exact plastic zip-up case. But if you can get to The Container Store, there are hard plastic zipper cases in five different sizes that look incredibly similar to the ones sold at Aldi.
You can get a set of four different sizes for $22.49, or you can buy them individually (prices range from $6.99 for the extra-small size to $16.99 for the extra-large one). That’s still more expensive than the Aldi finds, of course, but not unreasonable.