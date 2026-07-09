The Brilliant $4 Organizer Hiding in Aldi’s Weekly Finds Aisle That You’ll Want to Use in Every Room

Each zipper case is just $3.99, and the cases come in two sizes. The large zipper case measures 10 inches x 8 inches x 1.9 inches, and the small zipper case measures 9 inches x 6.6 inches x 1.7 inches. You can choose from light blue, light purple, white, or lemon yellow colorways. When fully unzipped, the plastic case opens clamshell-style, making it easy to access whatever you’ve stored in there. Sure, it seems ideal for pens, pencils, and markers, but it’d also be good for storing Post-It notes, sewing supplies, makeup, or snacks. They’d also be nice for traveling on a flight — if you have just a few toiletries, for example, you could pop them in this clamshell without having to worry about them leaking all over the rest of your things.