The $7 ALDI Cypress Trees I’m Buying In Bulk for the Holidays
If you’re still scrambling to finish up your holiday decorations, you’re in luck: Aldi has a plant that will instantly add cheer (and a touch of mischief) to your home.
In preparation for the festive season, Aldi recently restocked their shelves with their mini potted cypress trees. If the plants look familiar, it might be because they’re sold elsewhere as grump trees or Grinch trees. With leaves that are bright green and fuzzy, it’s not hard to see how the shrubs get their name. (Don’t worry — they won’t take your presents).
The mini potted cypress trees at Aldi feature flocked leaves with a little snowman sticking out, housed in a pot that’s packed in a shiny red wrapping paper. Those extra-festive touches mean you can simply leave it as is on top of a desk to serve as last-minute holiday decor, or make it even more festive by coiling a red ribbon around it and adding a bulb at the top.
Unlike the grump trees at TJ’s, the ones at Aldi are more affordable. The former sells their greenery for $9.99 (and in other retailers, up to $30), while the latter’s shrubs are available for $7. What a steal (Grinch pun intended)!
Even better, once the holiday season is done, you can remove the colorful decor and have the trees around for the rest of the year. For those who live in colder climates, just remember to keep the plants indoors, next to a window with plenty of sunlight. And if you live in a warmer climate, you can plant the trees in your garden, water them once a week, and watch them grow up to 30 feet.
But similar to the Grinch rushing to save Christmas, you will also need to hurry if you want your hands on the cypress trees. The products are popular as gifts, so expect them to sell out fast. In addition, the trees could also be on Aldi’s Weekly Finds, so they might already vanish in the next few days.
The good news is that if you fail to secure one, there are many like it at places like Trader Joe’s, Home Depot, Amazon, and, of course, Who-ville. Good luck!