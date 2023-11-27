Trader Joe’s Grump Trees Are Back in Stock — and They’ll Sell Out ASAP
These trees might not be stealing Christmas gifts, but they are stealing hearts.
Earlier this week, in anticipation of the holidays, Trader Joe’s restocked one of its most beloved seasonal products: their Grinch-inspired grump trees.
For those unfamiliar with the plant, a grump tree is a lemon-scented cypress tree that’s native to California. Because of its bright green leaves, fuzzy appearance, and bent top, many can’t help but compare it to the Grinch from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.
A post from Instagram account @traderjoesgeek shows the tree wrapped in a red ribbon and topped with an ornament. To complete the look, the planter even comes in a lovely holiday-themed bag, making it great as a gift for
grinches friends and co-workers who are not yet feeling the holiday spirit.
What’s great about these trees is that you can actually have them out all year round. Once the holidays are done, simply remove the decorations to let the shrub return to its upright form. You can then re-pot it indoors or plant it outdoors, where it can grow up to 30 feet.
“Picked up mine today!!” a follower eagerly said. Another comment reads: “That’s literally going to be my tree this year LOL.”
The trees are quite easy to take care of, too, despite their name implying that they’re moody. All you need to do is provide ample light, either full sun to partial shade outdoors or six hours of indirect sunlight when indoors. Avoid placing it under the afternoon sun. In terms of climate, it prefers someplace that is cool with sufficient humidity. For hydration, it just needs water once a week. As for fertilizer, you won’t have to apply one, as the plant actually thrives in poor, infertile soil.
If you’re planning to take home a piece of Whoville with you, Trader Joe’s grump trees cost $9.99 each. You better hurry though, as these adorable little shrubs are super popular, so expect them to be sold quicker than the Grinch can steal Christmas presents!