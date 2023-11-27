The trees are quite easy to take care of, too, despite their name implying that they’re moody. All you need to do is provide ample light, either full sun to partial shade outdoors or six hours of indirect sunlight when indoors. Avoid placing it under the afternoon sun. In terms of climate, it prefers someplace that is cool with sufficient humidity. For hydration, it just needs water once a week. As for fertilizer, you won’t have to apply one, as the plant actually thrives in poor, infertile soil.



If you’re planning to take home a piece of Whoville with you, Trader Joe’s grump trees cost $9.99 each. You better hurry though, as these adorable little shrubs are super popular, so expect them to be sold quicker than the Grinch can steal Christmas presents!