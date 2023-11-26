This $3 Trader Joe’s Find Will Fly Off Shelves for the Holidays
As any Trader Joe’s aficionado knows, the beloved brand is home to much more than just groceries. The retailer also stocks an impressive array of home goods, and now that the holiday season is officially upon us, expect to see plenty of limited-edition products designed to get you into the festive spirit. Case in point: the grocery chain is selling a red currant-scented foaming hand soap with a sweet, seasonal scent perfect for holiday parties and beyond.
Instagram content creator Natasha (@traderjoeslist) called attention to the product’s arrival in a recent post, noting that the soap has a 70% approval rating from her followers.
“The soap is wonderful!” one commenter wrote, to which Natasha replied: “I agree!”
On Trader Joe’s website, the red currant soap’s official product description promises that it will make you “the talk of the towel rack” thanks to the gently cleansing powers of the soap’s mixture of vegetable glycerin and coconut and olive oil and the moisturizing properties of its aloe leaf juice and agave leaf extract ingredients. To top it off, the soap literally carries the sweet scent of red currant, since said scent is derived from real red currant fruit extract.
As Trader Joe’s puts it: “It’s the stuff domestic dreams are made of.”
Ready to be the envy of every guest who drops by your bathroom? Then make sure to head to your local store soon and pick up Trader Joe’s red currant foaming hand soap while supplies last. This is a seasonal, limited-edition item, so time is of the essence!
However, that’s not to say that you’re totally out of luck if your nearest Trader Joe’s isn’t selling it at the moment. You can pick up a similar soap from Bath & Body Works, which is selling Frosted Cranberry foaming hand soap for $7.95 online and in stores.