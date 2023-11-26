This $3 Trader Joe’s Find Will Fly Off Shelves for the Holidays

Ready to be the envy of every guest who drops by your bathroom? Then make sure to head to your local store soon and pick up Trader Joe’s red currant foaming hand soap while supplies last. This is a seasonal, limited-edition item, so time is of the essence!

However, that’s not to say that you’re totally out of luck if your nearest Trader Joe’s isn’t selling it at the moment. You can pick up a similar soap from Bath & Body Works, which is selling Frosted Cranberry foaming hand soap for $7.95 online and in stores.