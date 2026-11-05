Aldi’s $39 Christmas Tree Makes Decorating Small Spaces So Much Easier
I’m looking to bring a bit more magic into my living room this year — for me, that means I’m leaning into flocking. A fine fiber coating that mimics freshly fallen snow, a flocked tree gives your whole Christmas decor an even warmer and fuzzier feel. And if you want to sprinkle more magic into your holiday season too, check out this mini flocked Christmas tree from Aldi that’s a small-space win.
Aldi is rolling out a five-foot pre-lit Christmas tree that’s perfect for apartments, dorms, and other smaller dwellings — plus it has the flocked finish I’m craving. It’s from Aldi’s Merry Moments line and is priced at just under $40. You can grab one at Aldi stores and online starting November 4.
Why Mini Flocked Trees Are Perfect in a Pinch
If you can’t find the Merry Moments tree at your local Aldi, there are plenty more to shop online, including this four-foot version from Amazon that’s similarly priced at $42. Plus, it can be folded up and stored away at the end of the season.
This tree actually comes in a variety of different sizes, with four feet being the shortest (and nine feet at its tallest!), all of which come pre-lit with warm twinkle lights. Each bough is heavily coated with flocking, making this tree look like something out of a winter wonderland. And the branches can be fluffed exactly to your liking. When Christmas is over, you can fold up the branches, disassemble the tree, and tuck the entire thing away in a tote for next year.
Need Even Smaller? Go Tabletop!
If you can’t sacrifice any floor space for Aldi’s five-foot tree, The Home Depot has got you covered — their mini flocked tree stands at just two feet tall and is perfect for a tabletop display. It even comes in a decorative metal bucket so you don’t have to worry about finding a tree skirt that’s small enough! This lightly flocked faux Christmas tree is also pre-lit with 35 LED bulbs, which you can set on a timer; pinecones are attached to some of its boughs, giving it a more realistic look.
Whether you choose the Aldi version or another flocked Christmas tree to put on display for the holiday season, you’re going to be hooked on just how magical that faux freshly fallen snow looks. Once you go flocked, it’s hard to go back!