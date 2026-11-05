Aldi’s $39 Christmas Tree Makes Decorating Small Spaces So Much Easier

This tree actually comes in a variety of different sizes, with four feet being the shortest (and nine feet at its tallest!), all of which come pre-lit with warm twinkle lights. Each bough is heavily coated with flocking, making this tree look like something out of a winter wonderland. And the branches can be fluffed exactly to your liking. When Christmas is over, you can fold up the branches, disassemble the tree, and tuck the entire thing away in a tote for next year.