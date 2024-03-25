The Beautiful $15 Spring Gem Aldi Shoppers Are Clearing Off the Shelves
If you’re a fan of Aldi’s beautiful, budget-friendly homewares, you’ll be happy to know that the fan-favorite retailer has added yet another gem to stores that’ll immediately put you in the spring spirit. Aldi is currently selling a stunning, floral-inspired tea kettle that looks so much more expensive than its $14.99 tag.
Hailing from Aldi’s Crofton brand, the kettles are sold in white with floral accents and can hold up to 2.3 quarts of water. The kettles are made out of porcelain enameled steel designed for maximum heat conductivity, so you’ll never have to worry about getting burned when handling it.
But if you’re interested in grabbing one of these spring kettles for yourself, don’t wait. Judging from the comments on Aldi’s Instagram post about the kettle, plenty of shoppers are eager to add them to their carts. TikToker @shay.saves also posted close-up photos of the new kettles.
“I need that tea kettle!!!” one Instagram user wrote. “Hoping my store has it, I’ve been on the hunt for one I like for MONTHS 🥹.”
Aldi recently launched a new online shopping website, and luckily, you can shop the kettle there for both pickup and delivery. It’s also available for Instacart delivery at select locations. If you’re looking to build out a set, you can also find a 12-quart stockpot ($19.99), a 4-quart Dutch oven ($14.99), and a 1-quart mini casserole dish ($9.99) in the same floral pattern.
If shopping at Aldi isn’t an option for you but you’re still on the hunt for a cute, seasonally on-theme tea kettle, Amazon is selling a similar floral tea kettle for $25.99. It carries a slightly higher price tag, but this kettle can hold slightly more liquid with its 2.6-quart capacity.
Here’s to many spring-inspired tea parties in your future.