The Beautiful $15 Spring Gem Aldi Shoppers Are Clearing Off the Shelves

Aldi recently launched a new online shopping website, and luckily, you can shop the kettle there for both pickup and delivery. It’s also available for Instacart delivery at select locations. If you’re looking to build out a set, you can also find a 12-quart stockpot ($19.99), a 4-quart Dutch oven ($14.99), and a 1-quart mini casserole dish ($9.99) in the same floral pattern.