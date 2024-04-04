This $5 Aldi Find Will Instantly Organize Every Shelf in Your Fridge (So Grab 3!)

On Aldi’s website, the product photos show that eight fruit cups fit inside of the small tray, and eight canned goods of varying sizes are tucked inside the large tray. Although the company’s website doesn’t share the capacity that each tray can hold, it’s safe to assume that a handful of soda and seltzer cans will fit.



If you’re unable to make it to Aldi for this deal, don’t worry — Target’s fridge and pantry bins from Brightroom are great alternatives, and they’re only $3 more than Aldi’s trays. Plus, Target customers rave about the bins, and their reviews might give you some inspiration for organizing your fridge.