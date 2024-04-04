This $5 Aldi Find Will Instantly Organize Every Shelf in Your Fridge (So Grab 3!)
After grocery shopping, rearranging the contents of your fridge to make everything fit is an annoying but seemingly unavoidable step. But with this new product from Aldi, your fridge will be prepared for any grocery trip (and it’ll be easier to plan dinner!).
Five new fridge trays just arrived at Aldi this week for $5, so you can give your fridge a well-deserved refresh for less than $30. The assorted selection of Crofton trays includes a small and large tray, egg tray, and two trays for cans, including one that fits multiple seltzers.
On Aldi’s website, the product photos show that eight fruit cups fit inside of the small tray, and eight canned goods of varying sizes are tucked inside the large tray. Although the company’s website doesn’t share the capacity that each tray can hold, it’s safe to assume that a handful of soda and seltzer cans will fit.
If you’re unable to make it to Aldi for this deal, don’t worry — Target’s fridge and pantry bins from Brightroom are great alternatives, and they’re only $3 more than Aldi’s trays. Plus, Target customers rave about the bins, and their reviews might give you some inspiration for organizing your fridge.
Your future self will thank you for adding Aldi’s organizers to your fridge — especially after your next grocery store trip.