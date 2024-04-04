Newsletters

This $5 Aldi Find Will Instantly Organize Every Shelf in Your Fridge (So Grab 3!)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published about 4 hours ago
Post Image
Credit: Carina Romano

After grocery shopping, rearranging the contents of your fridge to make everything fit is an annoying but seemingly unavoidable step. But with this new product from Aldi, your fridge will be prepared for any grocery trip (and it’ll be easier to plan dinner!).

Five new fridge trays just arrived at Aldi this week for $5, so you can give your fridge a well-deserved refresh for less than $30. The assorted selection of Crofton trays includes a small and large tray, egg tray, and two trays for cans, including one that fits multiple seltzers.

Crofton Fridge Tray
$4.99
Aldi
Buy Now

On Aldi’s website, the product photos show that eight fruit cups fit inside of the small tray, and eight canned goods of varying sizes are tucked inside the large tray. Although the company’s website doesn’t share the capacity that each tray can hold, it’s safe to assume that a handful of soda and seltzer cans will fit.

If you’re unable to make it to Aldi for this deal, don’t worry — Target’s fridge and pantry bins from Brightroom are great alternatives, and they’re only $3 more than Aldi’s trays. Plus, Target customers rave about the bins, and their reviews might give you some inspiration for organizing your fridge.

Brightroom Narrow Fridge & Pantry Bin
$8
Target
Buy Now

Your future self will thank you for adding Aldi’s organizers to your fridge — especially after your next grocery store trip.

