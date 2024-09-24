Aldi Has a Dupe of Pottery Barn’s Super-Cute “Lit Ghosts” for a Third of the Price
If you ask me, it’s never too early to start preparing for Halloween. Whether you’re a hardcore Halloween lover or a scaredy cat, there are plenty of chic seasonal finds that will make anyone’s home look more festive. If you also love ghosts, you might have had your eye on Pottery Barn’s viral Lit Ghosts set, which features two strikingly realistic ghosties that emit a soft light.
Still, if you’re not prepared to shell out $99 on Halloween decor, you’ve got options. In fact, I recommend stopping by your nearest Aldi store, which is selling $29.99 floating ghost decorations that are a near-perfect dupe of the set — for nearly three times less!
Hailing from Aldi’s Huntington Home line, the two-pack Large and Small LED Ghosts set features one 33” tall ghost and a tinier 22” ghost, both of which come with “warm white lights” that you can bring to life with just a few AA batteries. If you’re busy during the autumn months, you can also take advantage of the ghosts’ six hours on, 18 hours off timer setting and enjoy coming home to softly glowing ghouls all season long.
Another benefit? These low-maintenance ghosts are hardy enough for indoor or outdoor use! You could place them on your porch to greet trick-or-treaters, position them in your entryway to surprise guests, or even set them in your living room for added ambience during scary movie nights.
Aldi is full of great Halloween finds to stock up on before October officially arrives, so make sure to keep an eye out for other stand-outs, from a witch cauldron-shaped candle to LED hanging taper candles.
If you don’t have time to run to Aldi in person this week, you can also order the ghost set for pickup or delivery on the brand’s website, or check its Instacart page for local delivery availability. Alternatively, you could go for the Pottery Barn ghosts. Either way, your home will be adorably spooky before you know it!