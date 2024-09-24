Aldi is full of great Halloween finds to stock up on before October officially arrives, so make sure to keep an eye out for other stand-outs, from a witch cauldron-shaped candle to LED hanging taper candles.



If you don’t have time to run to Aldi in person this week, you can also order the ghost set for pickup or delivery on the brand’s website, or check its Instacart page for local delivery availability. Alternatively, you could go for the Pottery Barn ghosts. Either way, your home will be adorably spooky before you know it!