Aldi Is Selling a 12-Piece Glass Storage Set for Just $15 (It’s a Ridiculous Value!)

Tamieka Welsh
Editorial Assistant
As spring approaches, you might be getting ready to declutter and reorganize your home, whether that means you’re getting rid of clothing items or glassware containers. If you’ve realized that some of your glassware containers are old, stained, or simply out of style, then thankfully, Aldi has a great solution to help you refresh your containers. 

Aldi’s storage sets are incredible for many reasons: they’re affordable, great quality, and come in many shapes and sizes. The Crofton 12-piece round glass bowl set and the Crofton 12-piece rectangular glass bowl set are two great options to add to your glassware collection. Both sets are cute, stackable, and the perfect size. Each 12-piece set includes six bowls and six lids, available in two colors: blue and green. The sets are a great deal for anyone on a budget who still wants high-quality bowls.

Crofton 12pc Round Glass Bowls with Snapping Lids, Green
$14.99
Instacart
Buy Now

Packing up leftovers is a daunting task, especially when you’ve realized you don’t have enough containers. I’ve personally found myself planning meals that require fewer containers just to make it easier. However, thanks to these containers at Aldi, I now have the opportunity to have a seamless packing experience whether it’s for my lunch, sauces, leftovers, or snacks, and now, you can too. 

Snapware Total Solution 5-Pack (Mixed Sizes) Plastic Food Storage Containers Set
$19.99
Amazon
Buy Now

If you’ve been considering making the switch, then now is the perfect time. If you don’t live near an Aldi or can’t find these containers in stock due to their incredible price, then Amazon has a great alternative. The $20 Snapware Total Solution 5-Pack (Mixed Sizes) Plastic Food Storage Containers Set is another great option to add to your container collection if you’re interested in an affordable and plastic-free storage solution.

