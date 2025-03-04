Aldi Is Selling a 12-Piece Glass Storage Set for Just $15 (It’s a Ridiculous Value!)

Aldi’s storage sets are incredible for many reasons: they’re affordable, great quality, and come in many shapes and sizes. The Crofton 12-piece round glass bowl set and the Crofton 12-piece rectangular glass bowl set are two great options to add to your glassware collection. Both sets are cute, stackable, and the perfect size. Each 12-piece set includes six bowls and six lids, available in two colors: blue and green. The sets are a great deal for anyone on a budget who still wants high-quality bowls.