Aldi shoppers, consider this your cue to head to your local store this week to grab a unique storage option for your home, dorm, or workspace. There’s a new storage item hitting stores today that you’ll want to get your hands on immediately. When you arrive, head right on over to the home decor aisle to find this storage gem. Aldi’s middle aisles house seasonal decor, cleaning essentials, organization finds, and more. If you can get your hands on this multi-purpose set of Huntington Home Storage Boxes, you won’t be disappointed. It’s ideal for stashing items you would like to keep easily accessible but hidden in plain sight. They’re decorative boxes masquerading as large books, which is a brilliant storage hack.