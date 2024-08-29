The “Sneaky” $10 Aldi Storage Boxes You’ll Want to Use In Every Room in Your Home
Aldi shoppers, consider this your cue to head to your local store this week to grab a unique storage option for your home, dorm, or workspace. There’s a new storage item hitting stores today that you’ll want to get your hands on immediately. When you arrive, head right on over to the home decor aisle to find this storage gem. Aldi’s middle aisles house seasonal decor, cleaning essentials, organization finds, and more. If you can get your hands on this multi-purpose set of Huntington Home Storage Boxes, you won’t be disappointed. It’s ideal for stashing items you would like to keep easily accessible but hidden in plain sight. They’re decorative boxes masquerading as large books, which is a brilliant storage hack.
There are so many ways to use this find at home. Place the book storage set on a bedside table near a lamp to house a book light, bookmarks, and your nightly reading material, or stack a set on a chest of drawers for extra storage and a decorative touch of whimsy. In a living room, use it to tuck away TV remotes, phone chargers, and extra readers in the book storage containers and place them on a side table or coffee table. I plan to purchase two sets to use in each of my sons’ rooms, to hold all their tiny treasures, like favorite found rocks, earbuds, bracelets, artwork, coins, and more.
For college students headed off to dorm life, these storage books are a smart desk storage option. Place pens, pencils, highlighters, a tiny stapler, sticky notes, paper clips, and other needed study-related items.
There are three color options: navy blue, sage green, and a lovely light linen.
There is good news if you don’t live near an Aldi or can’t make the trip this week. This similar Amazon find will solve the same small storage dilemmas.
Buy: Linen Fake Books Boxes, $8.39 at Amazon