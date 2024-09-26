The $10 Aldi Organizer You’ll Want to Use on Every Door in Your Home (It’s So Practical!)
Sometimes, the best way to create extra storage out of thin air is also the most simple. Putting hooks on your walls and doors, for example, is not a novel organizing hack — but it really does make use of space you’d otherwise not be using. Plus, it’s so convenient to have an easy place to hang up your jackets, coats, umbrellas, scarves, bags, and any other chilly-weather essentials as the seasons change. Luckily, Aldi just dropped three different aesthetically pleasing hook sets that can upgrade your hanging storage situation for under $10.
As part of this week’s Aldi Finds selection, the grocery chain is selling Huntington Home Contemporary Hooks in three different colorways. The design is sleek and modern, with four identical hooks equally spaced out and attached to a base.
You don’t need to worry about finding a hammer or nails, because it also comes with two hooks in the back that can anchor the hooks on top of a door frame. For $9.99, Aldi’s Huntington Home Contemporary Hooks comes in either monochromatic black with a matching base and hooks, a bamboo base with black hooks, or a white base with chrome hooks.
Measuring 17.7 inches in length, 3.34 inches in width, and 7.09 inches in height, this storage solution is also a versatile and compact option for any door you might have in your home. You can hang plastic bag storage or aprons in your pantry, scarves and bags in the inside of your closet, or towels on the back of your bathroom door.
But why stop there? Whether you’re hanging cleaning supplies inside a hall closet or finding a space on your front door to grab your go-to rain jacket, umbrella, and dog leash whenever you head outside, these hooks will do the job without taking up any extra room. You can even display bulkier items like your handbags or throw blankets, thanks to how generous the spacing of the hooks are.
While Aldi customers have yet to share their input on the new product, another $9.99 wall hanger from the company’s Huntington Home line went viral when it was released in January and is currently going for over $40 on eBay.
If you don’t see it yet at your nearest Aldi, or if you’re not interested in hedging your bets with in-person shopping, you can also shop this similar option from Amazon, although it’s not a perfect dupe.
The Optish Over The Door Hooks are currently on sale for $8.99 from $11.99 and feature six sturdy hooks instead of four, although it’s worth noting that it’s only available in a black colorway and comes in a slightly more compact 15.75 inches in length.
