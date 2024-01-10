This “Must Have” $10 Aldi Wall Hook Looks Like Art When You’re Not Using It

If you don’t have a good spot to hang your wet towels, coats, jackets, and hats, or even your dog’s leash and harness, you need to add a wall hook to your to-buy list. Aldi has a wall hook in stores right now that is ideal for any home that needs a bit more room — especially spaces where square footage may be tight. And that’s because this wall hook is actually retractable, and rests flush against the wall when not in use (while looking like a piece of modern art while doing so).



The Huntington Home Retractable Wall Hook is a bamboo set of five hooks that fold down when you need them.



“When it’s against the wall, you can make it flat,” TikTok user @lilyandjelly4ev said in a recent video. “But when you need to hang something, all you have to do is pop out one of the five hooks and it just looks so spa-like…[It] would look great in a bathroom for towels or robes, or you could even put two or three of these together. They would look so nice in an entryway.”