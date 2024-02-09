Fill up the stacked organizer with toiletries, pantry staples, jewelry, art supplies, toilet paper, makeup, tools, or anything else you can fit in the dual shoebox-sized spaces. With metal mesh to keep small items from falling through the bottom, users in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group are loving how versatile the bins are, sharing photos of them filled with produce, shower accessories, canned foods, cleaning essentials, and more.



Like most limited-edition Aldi items, this storage gem won’t be around for long, so if you want one (or five!), go to your local store ASAP. This find was first spotted in January but has been seen on shelves through February, so depending on your location, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled.