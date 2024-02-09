The New $15 Aldi Organizer That Works in Every Room (It Won’t Last Long!)
In my book, the only thing better than a smart organizer? One you can use in any room of the house. The more functional, the better! And German discount superstore Aldi is known for its versatile, affordable storage solutions that make even the trickiest organizing problems melt away. And this is one you’ll want to stock up on: The Huntington Home 2-Tier Mesh Organizer.
Available in both black and nickel, this brilliant organizer measures about 14 inches long by 8 inches wide by 13 inches tall, compact enough to fit in most cabinets, pantries, under-sink areas, storage closets, or under tables and desks. And if you’re extra short on space, it’s chic enough to leave out on your countertop. With two drawers that slide out — and the top one that’s fully removable — items are easily accessible, no matter where you put it. Plus, with non-skid feet, it won’t slide an inch.
Fill up the stacked organizer with toiletries, pantry staples, jewelry, art supplies, toilet paper, makeup, tools, or anything else you can fit in the dual shoebox-sized spaces. With metal mesh to keep small items from falling through the bottom, users in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group are loving how versatile the bins are, sharing photos of them filled with produce, shower accessories, canned foods, cleaning essentials, and more.
Like most limited-edition Aldi items, this storage gem won’t be around for long, so if you want one (or five!), go to your local store ASAP. This find was first spotted in January but has been seen on shelves through February, so depending on your location, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled.
If you’re not near an Aldi or it’s sold out at your local store, don’t worry! Amazon sells a similar two-tier wire cabinet for only a few dollars more in three different colors, which ships directly to your door. I won’t blame you for adding a few to your cart, because after all, when you find an ingenious organizing solution like this one that you can use in seemingly endless ways — that actually looks good — it’s only natural to make sure you’ve got one for every less-than-tidy nook in your home.
