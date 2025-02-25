Newsletters

This Gorgeous Aldi Plant Find Is Just $5 (It’s Perfect for Spring, But Hurry!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Delano, CA, USA - Mar 26, 2022: Exterior view of an Aldi grocery store in Delano, California. Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned multinational discount supermarket chains.
See More Images
Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock

Despite the cold chill, spring must be creeping closer because Aldi just brought back its bestselling hyacinth bulbs for another year. These beautiful blooms are a sure sign of warm weather ahead, and the best part about them (besides their burst of color) is that they’re already set and ready to bloom — fans of this Aldi favorite say all you have to do is sit back and watch the magic happen.

This year the hyacinth bulbs are going for just under $5 each. You can find them in assorted shades of pink and purple. Give them a few days of indirect sunlight and just enough water to cover the roots, and you’ll see flowers in no time. 

“Hyacinth time!!!!!” one person commented on a recent Instagram post from Aldi. It’s definitely time to rejoice!

The vases the hyacinths come in are made specifically for blooming bulbs. The bulb itself sits near the top of the vase, while the roots reach out toward the water in the bottom. You don’t want to submerge the bulb directly in water because it could rot and kill the plant, so make sure just the roots are submerged when you give your hyacinth a drink.

And when your bloom has passed, don’t chuck the bulb! Clip off the dead flowers and allow the bulb to go dormant in a cool, dry place for the spring and summer seasons. Then, plant it somewhere in your yard in the fall to get another hyacinth plant next spring.

Pick up one of these hyacinths during your next Aldi run, and bring a bit of spring into your home — don’t let the snow outside get you down!

