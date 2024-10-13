Aldi Is Selling a Mini $1 Fall Staple I Wait All Year to Buy (I’m Grabbing 5!)

In my opinion, the most wonderful time of the year is actually when all of my go-to fall essentials finally hit shelves at all my favorite stores. I can’t wait to see the fall gems at places I shop at weekly, like Aldi, so I can stock up for the upcoming season. This year, I’ve got my eye on this super trendy “lit ghosts” set and these gorgeous woven pumpkins, and while I love adding new seasonal finds to my space, there’s one item I can’t wait to see on shelves year after year: Aldi’s $1 cinnamon broom.