Aldi Is Selling a Mini $1 Fall Staple I Wait All Year to Buy (I’m Grabbing 5!)
In my opinion, the most wonderful time of the year is actually when all of my go-to fall essentials finally hit shelves at all my favorite stores. I can’t wait to see the fall gems at places I shop at weekly, like Aldi, so I can stock up for the upcoming season. This year, I’ve got my eye on this super trendy “lit ghosts” set and these gorgeous woven pumpkins, and while I love adding new seasonal finds to my space, there’s one item I can’t wait to see on shelves year after year: Aldi’s $1 cinnamon broom.
Measuring just 6 inches, Aldi’s mini cinnamon broom is hand-scented with cinnamon oil and designed to “freshen the scent of any room,” according to the official product page.
The brand has been selling different iterations of the cinnamon stick for years — there’s even a Reddit thread from 2020 with people discussing the best way to use the cinnamon brooms in their space. (At the time, Aldi was selling a two-pack for $2.97.)
Cinnamon is one of my favorite fall-defining scents, and while there are endless ideas for baking with cinnamon to keep you busy all fall long, I also love using it in a fall-inspired simmer pot. But when I’m not in the mood for an activity, I reach for my mini cinnamon broom. The ease and convenience of grabbing a few when I’m at Aldi and using each in different rooms just can’t be beat!
And while the scent will absolutely make my space feel warm and cozy, I love this broom for how versatile it is as a decor find. One DIYer added faux pumpkins, autumnal berries, and a bow to create a stylish cinnamon broom wreath, and there are plenty of Facebook conversations devoted to finding ways to use this cinnamon broom all over the house. One particular suggestion I loved was sticking it on a fan to help scent a room — so clever!
The $1 Aldi price is hard to beat, but you can pick up a similar cinnamon broom at Trader Joe’s for $5 or order one from At Home for $1.99.
How would you use a cinnamon-scented broom in your space?
Buy: Cinnamon-Scented Broom, $1.99