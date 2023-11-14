If you’re looking to round out your Aldi holiday village, you’ll be happy to know that Aldi is also selling Merry Moments Holiday Village Accessories for $2.99 apiece this week. They come in several different varieties, including “Dog with Mailbox,” “Santa Sleigh,” “Family,” “Carolers,” “Snowman,” and “Shopping Cart.”



Want another cute storefront to round out your holiday village this year? Target is also selling some miniatures, including an adorable light-up toy shop.