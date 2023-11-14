Aldi Is Selling a Holiday-Themed Mini Version of Its Own Stores for $12.99
Part of the fun of decorating for the holidays is infusing your festive decor style with things and home trends you love — even your favorite supermarket! As of Nov. 8, Aldi is offering a trio of Merry Moments Light-Up Holiday Village Houses, including one that looks just like their IRL stores, complete with seasonally appropriate Christmas trees, a wreath, and a garland.
“I think I need the Christmas Aldi,” one shopper wrote on Aldi’s recent Instagram post advertising the holiday village houses.
“Put up our Aldi village from last season & got the new bakery building today!!” another commenter wrote. “Looks so amazing 🫶.”
Apart from the “Aldi Store” model, the Holiday Village Houses also come in “Wine Bar” and “Bakery” versions. The “Wine Bar” features a snow-covered building partially made out of a large wine barrel, complete with figurines enjoying glasses of wine and a sign that reads “Tours Daily.” The “Bakery” features a sweet “Bakery” sign, along with a couple peering through the storefront window, surrounded by festive wreaths.
According to Aldi’s website, Merry Moments’ Holiday Village Houses come with two AA batteries and a 6-hour on/18-hour off timer function. Dimensions vary with each Holiday Village House iteration.
If you’re looking to round out your Aldi holiday village, you’ll be happy to know that Aldi is also selling Merry Moments Holiday Village Accessories for $2.99 apiece this week. They come in several different varieties, including “Dog with Mailbox,” “Santa Sleigh,” “Family,” “Carolers,” “Snowman,” and “Shopping Cart.”
Want another cute storefront to round out your holiday village this year? Target is also selling some miniatures, including an adorable light-up toy shop.
If you don’t live near an Aldi or don’t have time to run to your nearest store, you can also order the “ALDI Store” Holiday Village House and the “Wine Bar” Holiday Village House on Aldi’s new online shopping website.