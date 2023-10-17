Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Celestial-Themed Cat Tree for Just $20
As a pet parent, meeting your pet’s needs while maintaining an aesthetically pleasing home is a constant balancing act. Luckily, in recent years, more and more pet manufacturers have risen to the challenge by producing cute, colorful pet furniture that looks right at home alongside your human things. Case in point: Aldi is currently selling a gorgeous, celestial-inspired cat tree for just $19.99
Content creator Local Cat Mommy (@localcatmommy) recently spotlighted the find in a viral TikTok. Hailing from the brand Heart to Tail, the Celestial Cat Tower features star- and cloud-shaped perches, scratching posts, and dangling star and moon toys.
“CAT APPROVED,” she captioned the video. “Cheap, easy to put together, so freakin’ cute! 10/10.”
Since Local Cat Mommy shared her TikTok on October 11, the video has received over 78,000 likes and 615,000 views.
“Omg running to my Aldi right now, THIS IS SO CUTE!!!” one TikToker commented.
“I have two giant cats but they somehow make it work and love it,” another viewer wrote. “I wasn’t passing up this deal.”
Don’t have time to run to your local Aldi and grab the tree for your kitty? No problem! Aldi recently launched a long-awaited new online shopping website, which allows members to shop for select products from the comfort of their homes. This inventory includes the Celestial Cat Tower, which you can find online here. You can also check local Instacart availability, or snag a similar cat tree on Amazon.
Buy: SENNAUX 42″ Cat Tree Cat Tower, $59.99 on Amazon