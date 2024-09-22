Aldi Is Selling a “Lucky” Plant Find for the Fourth Year in a Row for the Same (Cheap!!!!) Price

If you’re ready to expand your houseplant collection now that the temps have cooled down and it’s officially fall, you don’t have to head to an expensive plant store to find what you need. In fact, as Aldi devotees know, you don’t have to look any further than the budget-friendly store. Why? Well, Aldi sells scores of houseplants for ridiculously affordable prices, and the retailer has finally restocked one of its most popular plants: The money tree, which you can grab for just $8.99.