Aldi Is Selling a “Lucky” Plant Find for the Fourth Year in a Row for the Same (Cheap!!!!) Price
If you’re ready to expand your houseplant collection now that the temps have cooled down and it’s officially fall, you don’t have to head to an expensive plant store to find what you need. In fact, as Aldi devotees know, you don’t have to look any further than the budget-friendly store. Why? Well, Aldi sells scores of houseplants for ridiculously affordable prices, and the retailer has finally restocked one of its most popular plants: The money tree, which you can grab for just $8.99.
Standing 5” tall, Aldi’s money trees are sold in a gray pot. Aldi sold the plants in 2023 for the exact same price ($8.99 each), and also for that price in 2022. According to the website Tiny Beans, Aldi sold the money plants in 2020 for $7.99 and for the past three years, commenters on Reddit said they’d bought their money trees for the same $8.99 price. It’s hard to turn down such an affordable price for (nearly) the fourth year in a row.
Originally native to Central and South America, the money tree — also known by its scientific name, Pachira aquatica — is easily recognizable, thanks to its distinctive thick, braided woody trunk and glossy, dark-green leaves. Money trees are super easy to care for and prefer indirect light. If you plan to keep yours indoors, you can expect it to grow about 3 to 6 feet, but if you live in a climate where you can keep yours outside, wild money trees can grow up to 60 feet tall.
Money trees are believed to bring good luck and fortune, so you can enjoy the beauty they add to your home while also manifesting that million-dollar paycheck.
The plants are available as part of the store’s Aldi Finds section, which rotate weekly. And if last year was anything to go off of, you’ll want to act fast before they fly off shelves again this year. You can typically find Aldi’s plants alongside the floral bouquets near the store’s checkout lines.
If you can’t make it to your nearby store, you can also order a money tree for in-store pickup or delivery from Aldi’s online shopping website or check its Instacart page for delivery options and availability in your area.