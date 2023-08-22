Aldi Is Selling $9 Money Trees

Pachira aquatica, the scientific name for the money tree, is native to Central and South America, and it is believed to bring its caretaker luck and prosperity. Similar to pothos plants, they’re also quite easy to look after (as long as you don’t overwater them). The low-maintenance plant thrives in bright environments with indirect lighting and moderate-to-high humidity, so keep them away from direct sunlight to protect the leaves. Be sure to check for drainage holes in your plant pot, so the soil can avoid root rot.