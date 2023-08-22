Aldi Is Selling $9 Money Trees
During your next grocery shopping trip to Aldi, keep an eye out for a money tree. If you’re able to buy one, it’s officially your lucky day, and the luck will keep flowing. After all, money trees are known for that.
This week, the grocery store is bringing back their 5” money trees to the plant section, and you’ll want to act quickly, as they tend to sell out in a short amount of time. You can spot the money tree in a gray planter for $8.99; they’re usually located with the floral bouquets near the checkout lines.
Pachira aquatica, the scientific name for the money tree, is native to Central and South America, and it is believed to bring its caretaker luck and prosperity. Similar to pothos plants, they’re also quite easy to look after (as long as you don’t overwater them). The low-maintenance plant thrives in bright environments with indirect lighting and moderate-to-high humidity, so keep them away from direct sunlight to protect the leaves. Be sure to check for drainage holes in your plant pot, so the soil can avoid root rot.
Last year the money trees arrived in stores during the summer, which was the perfect time to begin taking care of one so it would blossom in late fall.
Its thick, braided trunk might make it appear more difficult to maintain, but it’s fairly easy for a beginner plant parent. And if you’re attending a housewarming party, this plant could be a thoughtful and fruitful gift for a loved one. Now’s the time to begin your wealth and prosperity for the rest of the year.