9 New Aldi “Garden Glow-Up” Finds to Shop This Week
If your home has an outdoor space, you’re probably using it a lot more now that the weather’s warmed up. But after a long winter and spring, your yard, patio, or garden could probably use a bit of a refresh. Fortunately, Aldi’s latest limited-edition outdoor finds are all about adding some affordable pizzazz to your space for outdoor hosting or everyday life.
What Is the Aldi Garden Glow-Up Collection?
Aldi’s aptly titled “Garden Glow-Up” collection contains practical outdoor gems and decor of all shapes and sizes. The finds will add playful charm to any backyard, front porch, patio, or garden without breaking the bank. For bird-lovers, the metallic bronze Belavi hanging bird feeder ($14.99) comes in either a star or round bulls-eye shape and is super cute. For seating that can easily be moved in and outside, Aldi is selling a sling folding chair ($19.99) in dark gray or taupe. Meanwhile, there’s also a lightweight metal side table in black ($12.99) that provides a weather-proof place to put your drink or snack plate.
If you don’t have a garden, or if your space is more patio than yard, you can still enjoy nature with the help of this three-tier plant stand ($16.99) made from light, natural wood. You can add your potted plants in Aldi’s adorable teacup-shaped planters to the mix, too. But don’t stop there — you’ll be able to provide ambiance and evening hosting function to even the smallest lawn with tall garden stake-style lanterns, which come in multiple colors and styles, including a hanging lantern style and a plain vertical stake style.
If you plan on entertaining guests, this solar-powered illuminated garden stake address sign will make sure no one accidentally drives past your house. And, if it’s a warm night, Aldi is also selling a portable fan with a flexible tripod base in black or blue that will help keep you cool. There are plenty of more finds to shop, so check out the whole Garden Glow-Up collection.
Other Cute Garden Finds to Shop
You can only get these products at Aldi, but there are plenty of other ways to get your hands on very similar eye-catching garden hosting finds. Of course, these finds are all a bit more expensive, so if you want to shop the deals you’ll have to head to your nearest Aldi store.