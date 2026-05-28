9 New Aldi “Garden Glow-Up” Finds to Shop This Week

If you don’t have a garden, or if your space is more patio than yard, you can still enjoy nature with the help of this three-tier plant stand ($16.99) made from light, natural wood. You can add your potted plants in Aldi’s adorable teacup-shaped planters to the mix, too. But don’t stop there — you’ll be able to provide ambiance and evening hosting function to even the smallest lawn with tall garden stake-style lanterns, which come in multiple colors and styles, including a hanging lantern style and a plain vertical stake style.