26 Best Fire Pit Ideas That’ll Transform Your Outdoor Space
Searching for a foolproof way to turn your backyard into a scenic sanctuary? A good-looking fire pit can transform any outdoor space into an ambient setting in no time. It’s a backyard must-have once you upgrade to something more than a patio or balcony. What’s more, it’s an awesome DIY project if you’re looking to get some experience making your own furnishings.
From artful outdoor lounges to boho-style backyard scenes, these 26 best fire pit ideas will help transform your outdoor space into a glowing paradise.
1. Set up a cozy campfire.
This spacious yard has a simple fire pit and a plethora of seating around it, creating a cozy campfire setting.
2. Go bold.
From the red bricks around a metal fire pit frame to the red chairs — the theme of going bold with red makes this tiny home’s backyard space stand out.
3. Go minimalist.
A square-shaped metal box welded by a handy husband is the centerpiece of this fire pit area, and it’s the perfect modern set-up. The high sides serve to block wind coming off the lake, while the rocks help it sit level.
4. Stick to sleek silhouettes.
A clean-lined sofa sectional, like this teak wood style, complements the sleek silhouette of a shapely stone fire pit, just like we saw in Cupcakes and Cashmere founder Emily Schuman’s Los Angeles backyard.
5. Take out the tables.
As this Venice, California, backyard proves, a fire pit table can create a high-impact, but minimalist-friendly outdoor scene. Only add this to your list of fire pit ideas if you don’t have a lot of wind in your backyard.
6. Opt for old-school.
An old-school stove pipe fireplace with a modern finish turns any patio into a sleek retreat in seconds. Take inspiration from this retro backyard in Portland, Oregon.
7. Add some art.
When in doubt, add art. The mounted skull in Sarah and Keith’s backyard brings a touch of drama to any fire pit set up. Other great fire pit ideas? Sprucing it up with colorful accessories like pillows and plants.
8. Get ready for rattan.
Looking for a stylish way to bring some boho charm into your backyard lounge area? Rattan seating supplies plenty of bohemian vibes without breaking your bank account — just like we saw in Dabney Frake’s backyard.
9. Embrace your green thumb.
Why waste your money by furnishing your fire pit area when you can use the natural landscape to elevate the ambiance instead? This fire pit idea is on display in Steve and Debbie Cotton’s backyard in South Africa, as it clearly receives Mother Nature’s seal of approval.
10. Beautify a paved patch.
Turn an awkward concrete lot into a full-blown outdoor lounge by pairing a freestanding fire pit with a handful of comfy weatherproof chairs, just like we saw in Gregory Beauchamp and Jenny Corgan’s Venice, California, backyard. Bring this look into your own space with a fire pit like the wood-burning one shown here.
11. Create a colorful corner.
Never underestimate the impact of a splash of bold color in any backyard area. Case in point: Kristen Harper and Michelle Flores’ Austin, Texas, yard. A colorfully painted tree, pots, and planters bring a nice pop of personality to an otherwise drab fire pit zone.
12. Stack on the storage.
Why store your fire pit logs in a boring old bin when you can corral them in a cool antique birdcage? Austin and Jenny Flack’s Los Angeles backyard shows you how to incorporate this unique fire pit idea.
13. Create a circle.
A circular fire pit setup, as we saw in Brian Friedman and Daniel Brown’s North Hollywood, California backyard, creates a contemporary outdoor scene guests will love to spend time in.
14. Covet thy curves.
A sleek round fire pit table bowl in this dreamy California yard turns a sliver of backyard space into a relaxing outdoor retreat.
15. Rally the rugs.
A colorful rug, like the vintage one we spotted on Mike and Rachel Graves’s Ojai, California patio, is a great fire pit idea for defining a distinct outdoor fire pit zone in style.
16. Flex your DIY muscle.
Dreaming of a custom outdoor fire pit area? Do yourself a favor and construct your own unique backyard fire pit zone. In architect Cass Cheesar’s Austin, Texas backyard, he created a designated spot with brick or stone and simply placing a pile of wood logs inside. What a great fire pit idea if you’re on a budget!
17. Make it work on wheels.
Hunter Territo’s Louisiana backyard features a portable fire pit to turn this outdoor area into an impromptu party spot in minutes.
18. Style with stones.
An outdoor fire pit lounge with oversized stones for seating offers an unexpectedly stylish place to entertain guests, just like we saw in Zoe Peters’ Mill Valley, California backyard.
19. Go back to nature.
Looking for some great fire pit ideas for additional seating? A trio of different-sized handmade timber benches provides some surprisingly chic fire pit seating, just like we saw in Molly Hatch’s Florence, Massachusetts backyard.
20. Fashion a fireplace.
Why have a fire pit when you can have a bonafide backyard fireplace instead? Take a cue from Isabelle Dahlin and Brandon Boudet’s Echo Park, California backyard and construct a brick fireplace in place of a traditional fire pit for an extra snug outdoor setup.
21. Let it hang.
A petite, freestanding fireplace transforms into a chic backyard hangout spot when paired with string lights and a basket of plush wool throw blankets, just like we saw in Jaclyn Johnson and David Kaul’s Los Angeles backyard.
22. Purchase multi-purpose pieces.
Here’s one of our favorite fire pit ideas: Invest in decor that does double duty a la Rachel Pally and Kevin Circosta’s Los Feliz, California backyard. A couple of modern cube-shaped side tables moonlight as stool seats when situated around a fire pit.
23. Space it out.
Lucky enough to have a spacious outdoor area? Do yourself a favor and opt for a boxy outdoor sectional sofa to carve out a distinct fire pit nook in your yard. Let Heather Taylor and Alex de Cordoba’s Hollywood, California, home be the perfect backyard inspiration.
24. Find a fountain of youth.
In Christina Dobrinski’s Sacramento, California backyard, an eye-catching water fountain makes an artful statement in a snug fire pit area. The artful juxtaposition of fire and water is one of our favorite fire pit ideas.
25. Add some objet.
A sculptural fire pit bowl or table brings a pop of personality to an expansive outdoor area. Hunter Wimmer and Casie Permenter’s backyard strikes a balance between subtle and statement.
26. Spruce it up with shapes.
A curvaceous pair of woven lounge chairs bring a touch of comfort and drama to an otherwise subdued fire pit setup. Check out Peggy Hsu and Chris McCullough’s Los Angeles, California backyard for inspiration.