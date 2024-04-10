Aldi’s $50 Fire Pit Is Such a Good Deal (and Will Make Summer Nights So Cozy)
Summer is just a few months away, and to me, that means bonfires are on my mind. Whether you start a small fire in your backyard or at the beach, there’s nothing like having a stick full of marshmallows in your hand on a warm night.
Thanks to Aldi’s new product, you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home to feel the warmth of an outdoor firepit. The $50 product from Belavi, Aldi’s gardening and patio collection, is made with black powder-coated steel and includes a fire poker for moving any restless wooden logs. Once you’ve started your fire, you can sit back and enjoy the flame’s quiet crackles.
Thanks to its mesh spark screen, you can cozy up to the fire from a safe distance, which is the perfect excuse to buy skewers for your s’mores. According to Aldi’s product description, the Belavi Outdoor Fire Pit’s circular design allows “more air flow and bigger flames,” and it measures at 30x30x21.65 inches. You and your loved ones can gather around the firepit and share scary stories (or snacks!) without worrying about a lack of space.
If your local Aldi doesn’t have the firepit in stock, Amazon has a similar outdoor firepit for $100, and it comes with a grate for grilling and a waterproof cover. Even though it’s slightly different than the Aldi product, reviewers love its easy setup and deep fire bowl.
“Got it and it is nice to sit outside [and] have a fire,” an Amazon customer wrote. “Well worth the money and memories you can make with it.” Just imagine how cozy you’ll be!
While you’re at Aldi, be sure to add s’mores ingredients to your shopping list! This is your sign to visit Aldi ASAP to buy the firepit, so you can make plans for your first backyard bonfire.