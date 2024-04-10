Thanks to its mesh spark screen, you can cozy up to the fire from a safe distance, which is the perfect excuse to buy skewers for your s’mores. According to Aldi’s product description, the Belavi Outdoor Fire Pit’s circular design allows “more air flow and bigger flames,” and it measures at 30x30x21.65 inches. You and your loved ones can gather around the firepit and share scary stories (or snacks!) without worrying about a lack of space.