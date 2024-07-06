This $40 Aldi Summer Staple Will Keep You Cool All Season Long (Without Breaking Your Budget!) 

The solution to saving on my AC bill each month has been to use a fan to provide some cooling relief. It keeps me from running the AC all day long and keeps my summer electricity bill (somewhat) manageable. And if you’re in a similar position, then you’re going to want to get to Aldi ASAP, where you can find extra large portable fans for just $39.99.



Sold by the brand Ambiano, Aldi’s high-velocity fan features a built-in carry handle for easy transport, so you can use it in the kitchen when you’re making dinner, on the couch aimed directly at your face when you’re taking a nap, or as an extra “treat” when you’re hanging out with friends in your living room. Measuring approximately 19.68 x 11.02 x 19.29 inches, it comes in chrome and black.