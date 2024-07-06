This $40 Aldi Summer Staple Will Keep You Cool All Season Long (Without Breaking Your Budget!)
Summer is finally here, and I don’t know about you, but I’m thrilled! As nice as the red-hot weather can be, being out in the humid and hot temperatures makes relaxing inside next to my air conditioning all the more rewarding. The only thing I don’t love about summer is my complicated relationship with my AC and my budget. I cringe at the thought of running my small, portable window AC unit constantly, no matter how big my desire to be cool and comfortable may be. When the bill rolls around each month, I hold my breath, hoping it’s not that bad.
The solution to saving on my AC bill each month has been to use a fan to provide some cooling relief. It keeps me from running the AC all day long and keeps my summer electricity bill (somewhat) manageable. And if you’re in a similar position, then you’re going to want to get to Aldi ASAP, where you can find extra large portable fans for just $39.99.
Sold by the brand Ambiano, Aldi’s high-velocity fan features a built-in carry handle for easy transport, so you can use it in the kitchen when you’re making dinner, on the couch aimed directly at your face when you’re taking a nap, or as an extra “treat” when you’re hanging out with friends in your living room. Measuring approximately 19.68 x 11.02 x 19.29 inches, it comes in chrome and black.
According to the official product page, the fan has three speed settings: high, medium, and low. Plus, you won’t have to worry about your new fan making a ton of sound and disrupting your beauty sleep — thanks to its brushless motor, it gets the job done with minimal noise.
If heading to your local Aldi store isn’t in the cards for you, the fan is available to order for pick-up or delivery on the brand’s online shopping website or delivery via Instacart in select locations.
You can also find a similar three-speed fan from Walmart. Although the fan retails for $47.87 online, it boasts a 360-degree pivoting head to ensure airflow throughout your room and is wall mountable. More than 5,000 4-star reviews make it a promising way to keep cool without going over budget each month.
And if you’re looking for something smaller that you can grab whenever you need it, you can take this Costco Woozoo Globe Fan with you from room to room so you never get too hot.