Aldi Is Selling So Many Beautiful $3 Garden Finds (Just in Time for Spring!)
If you’re planning on adding an edible element to your garden this year, then you might want to take a trip to your nearest Aldi. The grocery store currently has potted herbs for sale for just under $3 each, which means you can flood your raised bed or balcony garden with tons of tasty herbs that will make everything you cook this spring and summer taste so much better.
Aldi is selling potted rosemary, sage, and thyme both in-store and online. Each plant is fully grown, so you can place it right into its pot or plot as soon as you get it home. And because the plants are ready to eat, you can start using them in your cooking ASAP.
In fact, the more you trim and use them, the more fresh sprigs will shoot up throughout the growing season.
To care for these herbs, make sure to keep them in a bright and sunny spot — either outside or in a windowsill that gets plenty of direct sunlight. Water them when the soil is dry and, if potted, try to pot them in unglazed pots (like terracotta) that wick away excess moisture and provide plenty of drainage.
If you’re buying these herbs online through Aldi’s online store, you can clarify which one you’d like to receive in the instruction box provided at checkout. But you can also head to your local store to see if the variety you want is in stock.
Aldi is also selling bags of potting mix right now for just under $5 and even a potting bench for under $40, so you can really get going on pulling together your dream herb or flower garden.
Grab an herb plant or two while they’re just $3 each and kick both your gardening and cooking skills up a notch this summer!