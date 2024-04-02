Newsletters

Aldi’s $25 Rattan Storage Table Is Here Just in Time for Patio Season

Credit: Carina Romano

As springtime brings in good weather and blooming cherry blossom trees, there’s no better time to enjoy time outside in your backyard, patio, or balcony. If your outdoor space is on the small side, there’s a new product at Aldi that’ll catch your eye for its style and functionality.

The latest addition to Belavi, Aldi’s line of gardening and patio products, is a rattan storage table. At first glance, this appears to be a tall basket or stylish table — but it’s both. For $25, the barrel-shaped table is “discreet storage for patio accessories,” according to Aldi’s product description.

Belavi Rattan Storage Table
$24.99
Aldi
Buy Now

The table measures to 11.81×14.17×18.11 inches, so you can fit at least two small outdoor pillows, a blanket, and a few place mats inside its storage compartment. As long as you keep its lid on, the table’s rust-resistant steel frame provides some relief for any bad weather that might affect other patio furniture. And once it’s full, it’ll be hard for the wind to blow it over.

When it’s nice outside, its storage won’t be the only beneficial thing about it. A drink and small plate can definitely fit on top of the lid. Plus, the beige rattan looks incredible and matches any other furniture.

In case your local Aldi isn’t selling this table yet, check out Target’s natural wicker accent table. Even though it’s priced higher than the Aldi table, the Threshold product received raving reviews for being the “perfect little outdoor accent table.”

Natural Wicker Round Storage Accent Table
$85
Target
Buy Now

This is your sign to enjoy any nice weather on your patio this spring!

