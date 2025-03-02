Aldi Just Brought Back This Bestselling $10 Dupe, and It Looks So Vintage
Just in time for your springtime dinner parties, Easter celebrations, and more warm-weather entertaining, Aldi brought back one of its bestselling drinkware sets — but this time, in a brand-new style. They’re still ribbed, they still look really similar to ones from Crate & Barrel, and they still come in a gorgeous vintage-inspired amber finish. But now you can get Aldi’s high-end-looking glasses in three brand-new shapes that are even more ideal for everyday use.
Aldi’s Crofton ribbed glasses are back in the home essentials aisle, and they’re available in both clear glass and amber. The last time these glasses made an appearance at Aldi, they had a stacked style where the base was a bit smaller than the rim. This time around, you can pick up both the highball and lowball glasses in a more modern cylindrical shape. They look pretty similar to the Crate & Barrel symphony glasses, if you ask me!
You can pick up a set of four glasses in either color for just under $10 — which means you can overhaul your entire collection of glassware while sticking to your budget.
Aldi also released a set of matching wine glasses that feature the same fluted look, but could pass as vintage colored glassware. They come with a sturdy stem that won’t tip or crack if you simply look at it the wrong way, and they’re the perfect size for your favorite Cabernet or your morning juice. Also available in both clear and amber glass, the set of four wine glasses is priced at $9.99 as well.
Head to your nearest Aldi to refresh your glassware stash before your spring entertaining plans kick off, and you can get that Crate & Barrel look for way less.