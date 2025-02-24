Aldi Is Selling the Most Charming Spring Decor (for Only $17!)
While it might not feel like it just yet, warmer days are coming. And according to the latest Farmer’s Almanac, this spring is expected to be a warm one. It’s not too early to start your hunt for spring home decor gems as you prepare to transition between seasons. In fact, I just spotted a really good one at Aldi that you might want to check out. The brand is selling a stunning wreath that’s both stylish, springy, and, most importantly, affordable — and it’s guaranteed to brighten up your home.
Aldi is selling three different decorative wreaths from Kirkton House. My favorite is a beautiful wreath that features a vibrant green color with green ribbons (I’m still loving the bow decor trend!) and touches of green and gold foliage.
The wreath is only $17 and feels like the perfect addition to my home for spring (and yours, too, whether you want to freshen up your space or add a festive touch for St. Patrick’s Day). It adds a touch of green without having to worry about any indoor gardening.
Aldi is also selling two other wreath styles — a more plainly St. Patrick’s Day-themed wreath with shamrock leaves, and a wreath made out of faux magnolias.
I’m personally going to run to my local Aldi to see if I can get my hands on that green-and-gold beauty, because the wreaths are part of Aldi’s limited-time “Aldi Finds” that roll over every week. So if they could work in your home, you might want to grab one soon before they’re gone.
If your local Aldi is out of stock (or if you don’t live near one), there is a similar option at Wayfair. The WS at Home Handcrafted Faux Boxwood 17” Foam Wreath is another faux floral wreath with green leaves, yellow and white flowers, and a striped bow at the top that is just as springy. It is, however, $24 — so it’s a little bit more expensive than the Aldi find.