Aldi Is Selling the Most Charming Spring Decor (for Only $17!)

While it might not feel like it just yet, warmer days are coming. And according to the latest Farmer’s Almanac, this spring is expected to be a warm one. It’s not too early to start your hunt for spring home decor gems as you prepare to transition between seasons. In fact, I just spotted a really good one at Aldi that you might want to check out. The brand is selling a stunning wreath that’s both stylish, springy, and, most importantly, affordable — and it’s guaranteed to brighten up your home.