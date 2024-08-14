This “Cute” Aldi Accent Table Is Finally Back in Stock (It Looks 3x the Price!)
Back in January, Aldi introduced a new piece of furniture to its “aisle of shame” that quite literally vanished before shoppers’ eyes. The price was right, the design was immaculate, and it was just the perfect size to use as a side table, mudroom storage, mini TV console table, and more.
Shoppers couldn’t snatch it up fast enough, so it’s no surprise if you didn’t get your hands on the SOHL Furniture Accent Cabinet the first time it hit store shelves. But it’s back, and the hype is bigger than before. So if you like what you see, you better run to Aldi ASAP before it vanishes a second time.
“I missed the Accent Cabinet last time, but not next time,” Facebook user Dollisa White wrote in a post on an Aldi fan page. “I’ll be standing at the door at 9 a.m. this time. In stores August 7th!”
The SOHL Furniture Accent Cabinet stands at 31 inches tall and just over 31 inches wide and features a depth of over 13 inches. It comes with a single adjustable shelf and two doors with woven rattan faces. It’s awesome for tucking away your cable boxes and video game consoles, storing books or blankets, or even making shoes or outerwear accessories just disappear.
The most stellar thing about this find may be the price. The SOHL cabinet sells for just under $70, and those who have poked around for a similar piece know that that’s a steal. Similar rattan-front cabinets from Pottery Barn and Joss & Main go for upwards of $850. And as one person pointed out in the comments on Facebook, you can even customize the SOHL cabinet using IKEA feet.
“IKEA has a variety of legs if you want to swap those out for something more substantial,” they wrote.
If you miss the SOHL cabinet again, don’t beat yourself up. There’s a similar cabinet available on Amazon that’s in the same price range. This one stands a few inches taller than the Aldi find, and it’s a bit deeper, which may actually work better for your storage needs.
Make sure you get to Aldi ASAP before this find disappears (again).
Buy: HOMCOM Sideboard Buffet Cabinet, $69.99