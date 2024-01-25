Aldi’s “Cute” $70 Accent Table Looks Twice the Price (It’s Flying Off Shelves)
Although Aldi is traditionally known for its groceries, the retailer is becoming quite well-known for affordable furniture. From a sleek bar cabinet to the popular blanket ladder, Aldi has some great pieces to help furnish your home — including the store’s latest drop.
Priced at $70, the SOHL Furniture Accent Cabinet is the latest version of Aldi’s collection of cabinets that landed in stores last week, and it’s already flying off shelves. According to a TikTok by @marleemscott, the white and wooden accent table is “everything you could ask for.”
As someone points out in the comment section, the shelf is adjustable so there’s room for “boots, heels, as well as tennis shoes, and flats.” But you don’t have to limit the storage to just clothes or accessories — this cabinet could be an alternative to a television stand for storing DVDs, video games, and miscellaneous cords. Instead of buying a nightstand, you could also use it in your bedroom for extra storage.
Putting this cabinet together should be a hassle-free task, as it’s easy to assemble. But Marlee mentioned in the comments that a drill is required, so be prepared.
If you’re unable to find the product at Aldi, there’s a similar cabinet with rattan doors at Amazon for $100, so clearly the search for the SOHL cabinet is worth at least two Aldi visits. You’ll be filling the shelf with knickknacks in no time!