Newsletters

Aldi’s “Cute” $70 Accent Table Looks Twice the Price (It’s Flying Off Shelves)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 8 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Delano, CA, USA - Mar 26, 2022: Exterior view of an Aldi grocery store in Delano, California. Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned multinational discount supermarket chains.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock

Although Aldi is traditionally known for its groceries, the retailer is becoming quite well-known for affordable furniture. From a sleek bar cabinet to the popular blanket ladder, Aldi has some great pieces to help furnish your home — including the store’s latest drop.

Priced at $70, the SOHL Furniture Accent Cabinet is the latest version of Aldi’s collection of cabinets that landed in stores last week, and it’s already flying off shelves. According to a TikTok by @marleemscott, the white and wooden accent table is “everything you could ask for.”

As someone points out in the comment section, the shelf is adjustable so there’s room for “boots, heels, as well as tennis shoes, and flats.” But you don’t have to limit the storage to just clothes or accessories — this cabinet could be an alternative to a television stand for storing DVDs, video games, and miscellaneous cords. Instead of buying a nightstand, you could also use it in your bedroom for extra storage.

Putting this cabinet together should be a hassle-free task, as it’s easy to assemble. But Marlee mentioned in the comments that a drill is required, so be prepared.

SOHL Furniture Accent Cabinet
$69.99
Aldi
Buy Now

If you’re unable to find the product at Aldi, there’s a similar cabinet with rattan doors at Amazon for $100, so clearly the search for the SOHL cabinet is worth at least two Aldi visits. You’ll be filling the shelf with knickknacks in no time!

Huuger Buffet Cabinet with Storage
$129.99$99.99
Amazon
Buy Now
Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits