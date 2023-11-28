Aldi’s Newest Bar Cabinet Is a Must-Have for the Holidays
With winter just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to craft a holiday cocktail for a themed party or a night with your friends. Fortunately, Aldi is selling a gorgeous bar cabinet to store your collection of glassware, and give you an excuse to serve yourself a drink after a long day.
For a limited time, the SOHL Furniture Bar Cabinet is available at stores for $99.99. Although it appears to be small, the item is still fairly spacious for its size, so it’ll fit all of your drinking glasses and fancy glass bottles. With a removable marble top surface, the cleanup after a fun night in will be hassle-free.
If you’re worried about having enough space for your treasured glassware, the bar cabinet has integrated stemware racks and reversible shelves to provide a safe spot for at least 16 bottles. As if that isn’t enough storage space, there is a small drawer in the cabinet for any bar tools, straws, cocktail napkins, or anything that will complement your drink. At this point, you’re an at-home bartender!
The best thing about a bar cabinet like this is that it has plenty of room to display handy items on top of it. And in case you’re not located near an Aldi, Crate and Barrel has a similar cabinet, but it’s priced much higher at $1,099.
While you’re visiting Aldi, be sure to keep an eye out for the store’s other popular decorative items like the Huntington Home pegboard or a lantern-shaped candle warmer. Cheers to another great Aldi find!