These $5 Swedish Dish Cloths at Aldi Are So Eco-Friendly (and Stylish!)

There are four different patterned cloths to choose from: botanical, lines, fruit, and a “peace love earth” design. The cloths covered in plants or citrus are so aesthetically pleasing, and they might even match some of your decor. Because the designs on each cloth are so cute, don’t limit yourself to only leaving these in the kitchen. According to the product description, the cloths are safe for any surface, so think about adding them into your bathroom or guest bedroom.