Newsletters

These $5 Swedish Dish Cloths at Aldi Are So Eco-Friendly (and Stylish!)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Carina Romano

Switching out products in your kitchen and bathroom for eco-friendly alternatives is a fun goal to aim for. If you’re looking for an affordable and sustainable swap to make in your kitchen, a new product coming to Aldi this week might catch your eye.

The Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloths are covered in colorful patterns and designs, and the two-pack set is only $5. And one of the best things about these cloths? They’re odor-resistant.

Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloths
$4.99
Aldi
Buy Now

Cleaning up messes in your kitchen won’t be a multi-ply job for your paper towels anymore. The ultra-absorbent material in each cloth is a result of the combination of cotton and cellulose fiber, and you can easily toss them into your dishwasher or washer once they’re dirty. 

There are four different patterned cloths to choose from: botanical, lines, fruit, and a “peace love earth” design. The cloths covered in plants or citrus are so aesthetically pleasing, and they might even match some of your decor. Because the designs on each cloth are so cute, don’t limit yourself to only leaving these in the kitchen. According to the product description, the cloths are safe for any surface, so think about adding them into your bathroom or guest bedroom.

In case the dish cloths aren’t available at your local Aldi, there is a six-pack set of similar tea towels on Amazon that will absorb any messes in a stylish and sustainable fashion.

6 Pcs Swedish Kitchen Dish Cloths
Amazon
Buy Now

Say goodbye to your disposable paper towels and start practicing sustainability in small ways!

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits