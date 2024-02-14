These $5 Swedish Dish Cloths at Aldi Are So Eco-Friendly (and Stylish!)
Switching out products in your kitchen and bathroom for eco-friendly alternatives is a fun goal to aim for. If you’re looking for an affordable and sustainable swap to make in your kitchen, a new product coming to Aldi this week might catch your eye.
The Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloths are covered in colorful patterns and designs, and the two-pack set is only $5. And one of the best things about these cloths? They’re odor-resistant.
Cleaning up messes in your kitchen won’t be a multi-ply job for your paper towels anymore. The ultra-absorbent material in each cloth is a result of the combination of cotton and cellulose fiber, and you can easily toss them into your dishwasher or washer once they’re dirty.
There are four different patterned cloths to choose from: botanical, lines, fruit, and a “peace love earth” design. The cloths covered in plants or citrus are so aesthetically pleasing, and they might even match some of your decor. Because the designs on each cloth are so cute, don’t limit yourself to only leaving these in the kitchen. According to the product description, the cloths are safe for any surface, so think about adding them into your bathroom or guest bedroom.
In case the dish cloths aren’t available at your local Aldi, there is a six-pack set of similar tea towels on Amazon that will absorb any messes in a stylish and sustainable fashion.
Say goodbye to your disposable paper towels and start practicing sustainability in small ways!