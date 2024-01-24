This $35 Triple Slow Cooker at Aldi Is a “Wonderful Addition” to Your Kitchen

Reviewers have applauded the slow cooker for its value and separate temperature controls, especially the convenient feature that keeps its contents warm. “This is a wonderful addition to the kitchen and just what I have been looking for,” someone wrote in a Google review. “Yes, compared to larger slow cookers, the 1.4l pots seem small but big enough to cook 3 separate meals, particularly if you have a family member/s who does not like spicy food, you can cook theirs separately at the same time and still have your chillies!” And if someone in your household isn’t a fan of spicy food or cross contamination, here’s your solution.



Whether you’re hosting a potluck or preparing multiple meals for dinner (or for meal prepping), this triple slow cooker seems to be a steal for the price. Compared to other products, the next best triple slow cooker is priced at $85 on Amazon, so it’s worth visiting at least two Aldi stores to find this deal. After all, this is the best time to make some chili.