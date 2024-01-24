This $35 Triple Slow Cooker at Aldi Is a “Wonderful Addition” to Your Kitchen
On a cold day, there is nothing better than curling up in a cozy blanket with a comforting bowl of soup or stew. And with the return of this super functional popular kitchen product at Aldi, your winter evenings will never be the same.
For just $35, the Ambiano Triple Slow Cooker will save you from spending multiple hours in the kitchen making one meal. With three separate pots and accompanying glass lids, cooking will feel so luxurious, especially for the price. Cleanup will also be as hassle-free as the cooking process, since each pot is removable and dishwasher-safe.
Reviewers have applauded the slow cooker for its value and separate temperature controls, especially the convenient feature that keeps its contents warm. “This is a wonderful addition to the kitchen and just what I have been looking for,” someone wrote in a Google review. “Yes, compared to larger slow cookers, the 1.4l pots seem small but big enough to cook 3 separate meals, particularly if you have a family member/s who does not like spicy food, you can cook theirs separately at the same time and still have your chillies!” And if someone in your household isn’t a fan of spicy food or cross contamination, here’s your solution.
Whether you’re hosting a potluck or preparing multiple meals for dinner (or for meal prepping), this triple slow cooker seems to be a steal for the price. Compared to other products, the next best triple slow cooker is priced at $85 on Amazon, so it’s worth visiting at least two Aldi stores to find this deal. After all, this is the best time to make some chili.