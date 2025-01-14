This Adorable $10 Aldi Find Will Make Valentine’s Day Cozier than Ever
The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching, and Aldi just dropped a set of mugs you’re going to want to add to your Valentine’s Day decor. These dainty little double-wall mugs are perfect for a latte or a small serving of cocoa, and they’re just so cute that they deserve to be used well past the holiday.
Spotted by the creator of the Oh Hey Aldi Instagram account, the set of two mugs is just under $10. “Live laugh LOVING at Aldi this week … ” the Oh Hey Aldi caption reads.
The Crofton Valentine’s Day Double-Wall Glass Mugs come in both pink and clear and are made with durable borosilicate glass. They can hold just under 11 ounces of your favorite beverage and are heat-resistant up to 212°F. The double-wall construction means your drink stays hotter for longer periods of time, while the exterior of the mug stays fairly cool to the touch.
Just look at how adorable those heart-shaped handles are. So sweet and pretty!
You can also pick these mugs up on Aldi’s website if you can’t find them in stores. Choose either Pick Up or Delivery to grab them before they’re out of stock in your area.
Grab these while you can to enjoy a morning treat with your valentine (or an evening sip with your galentine!). No matter how and when you use them, these mugs will make your coffee, tea, and cocoa taste that much better. And if you’re looking for more cozy Valentine’s Day finds, Target’s rose pillow is the perfect accessory to lounge against while you’re sipping.