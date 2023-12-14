Newsletters

This $13 ALDI Wine “Lazy Susan” Is a Holiday Party Must-Have

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published about 5 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Aldi storefront
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Carina Romano

If your Christmas shopping is nearly done but you’re still looking for the perfect gift for your host-with-the-most friend, then ALDI may be the perfect place to shop. As of Dec. 13, ALDI is carrying a few wine-related gifts that anyone who loves to host a wine-and-cheese night will love.

1 / 6
Crofton Wine Tasting Flight
Aldi
$9.99

First up is an adorable wine flight tasting set (ALDI also has a beer flight set, too) that is excellent for hosting your own wine tastings. It even has an attached chalkboard so you can chalk in which wine is which. How cute would this be placed in a gift basket with a few of your friend’s favorite wine varieties or new ones they haven’t tried?

Buy Now
2 / 6
Deco Wine Tasting Flight Sampler Set
Walmart
$27.95

ALDI has the Crofton set on sale for just under $10, but if you miss it, you can grab a similar flight set from Walmart for $28.

Buy Now
3 / 6
Crofton Wine Decanter
Aldi
$9.99

ALDI is also carrying three decanters this week, including one clear glass wine decanter that allows your wine to breathe, oxygenate, and filter any unwanted sediments out before serving.

Buy Now
4 / 6
Threshold Wine Glass Decanter
Target
$20.00

It’s similar in shape to this $20 decanter from Target, but the ALDI version may be a bit easier to pour thanks to the elongated spout. You don’t want any red wine disasters!

Buy Now
5 / 6
Crofton Wine Bottle & Glass Caddy
Aldi
$12.99

And finally, there’s an electric wine opener, wine accessories like bottle stoppers and aerators, and this awesome wine caddy that stores both your wine bottles and wine glasses for easy entertaining. It’s available in both a natural wood tone and a black finish and really turns your wine selection into a centerpiece.

Buy Now
6 / 6
Tirrinia Small Wine Rack with Glass Holders
Amazon
$19.99
was $32.99

And if you miss this ALDI deal, you can snag a similar wine caddy on Amazon for just under $20. This one even comes with a matching corkscrew.

Buy Now

Grab a couple of these ALDI finds for the wine connoisseur in your life and help them host the best cocktail parties ever. Honestly, a wine-themed gift is a win-win for everyone!

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits