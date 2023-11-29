Costco’s Nostalgic Ceramic Disney Christmas Trees Are an Instant Classic
It’s not too early to deck the halls, and if you want to infuse a little Disney magic into your holiday season, Costco has got you covered. In addition to some other Disney-fied Christmas items, the big-box chain is selling the cutest ceramic Christmas tree featuring all your favorite Disney characters. Aside from the tree being a gorgeous statement piece, it lights up and plays eight holiday classics, making it a must-have for any Disney fan out there.
Priced at $99.99, the decorated tree includes a snowy base with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, and their pals decked out in their holiday best at the bottom. Reviewers can’t stop raving about it; in fact, one buyer noted that they loved theirs so much, they ordered three more to give as holiday gifts.
Plenty of buyers love it for their young grandchildren, with one shopper noting that her 32-year-old granddaughter loves it, too. TikTok is equally obsessed, with buyers who snatched it up in stores all the way back in September.
Not only does the tree light up in tandem with the music, but the characters at the bottom also circle around the tree, making it a fun, interactive decor piece that you’ll probably want to keep up well past the holidays. Made from polyresin and plastic, it plugs into a wall outlet and includes a volume control dial. The eight featured songs are “Joy to the World,” “Jingle Bells,” “O Christmas Tree,” “Silent Night,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Deck the Halls,” “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” and “The First Noel.”
If your local store doesn’t have it in stock (or if you’re not a Costco member), no sweat. Walmart is selling it for less than $50 more, and Disney’s Mickey Mouse Holiday Home LED Village Tabletop Decor by St. Nicholas Square ($51.99) from Kohls will look right at home on any holiday tabletop. Even 1-800-Flowers has a live Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Holiday Spruce ($74.99) that comes with or without lights for ample holiday cheer to last the whole season.
Buy: Disney Animated Holiday Tree with Lights & Music, $143.80