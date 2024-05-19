The “Beautiful” $20 Aldi Gem Shoppers Are Buying in Bulk (It Won’t Last Long!)
Although Aldi is best-known for its great grocery deals, you should never discount the store’s great homeware finds. For instance, the brand is currently selling stunning acacia wood serving bowls for just $19.99 apiece, and they make a classic addition to any kitchen.
Aldi’s Acacia Wood Centerpiece Serving Bowl from its Crofton brand is made of real, beautiful acacia wood and measures 13” x 4”, so you’ll have plenty of room for everything from everyday salads to holiday deep-dish pies. If you’re eager to build out a set, the store also sells a coordinating Acacia Wood Footed Bowl, which also costs $19.99.
Instagrammer @ohheyaldi spotlighted the gorgeous find in a recent post, and the bowls look nice and sturdy in the photo. And commenters are equally excited about the find. “I think I need to make a trip!!” one said in response.
If you’re not planning on heading to your local Aldi store, you’re not out of luck. You can also find the bowl on Aldi’s website, where it’s available for either in-store pickup or delivery.
So if you’re in the market for a pretty wooden bowl to complement your kitchen, check out this deal while you still can! If shopping at Aldi isn’t in the cards for you, you can find a similar 77-ounce serving bowl at Target, which has an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on the store’s website.
“I love this bowl,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I keep it exposed on my shelves because it’s so pretty. It looks brand-new each time. Excellent value for the price!”
Although it’s slightly smaller in diameter, Target’s bowl is deeper than Aldi’s and sells for a similar price ($25). Regardless, your tablescape will thank you!