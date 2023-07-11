Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

We Just Found Incredible Prime Day Deals on All-Clad — and They’re Likely to Sell Out Fast

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
published about 10 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
stainless steel pan holding a rice dish on stove
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: all-clad.com

Good ol’ Amazon Prime Day: Every year, we are on the edge of our seats waiting for one of the best online shopping days of the year, preparing to get our hands on some amazingly discounted products before they sell out in what seems like an instant. Believe me, you have to be prepared to make your purchases quickly — often, the best ones will sell out in hours or even minutes. Yep, it really can be that intense, and Prime Day only lasts two days, so time is certainly of the essence.

We anticipate that editor-loved cookware brand All-Clad will be among the ranks of retailers whose products go in a flash. Their high-quality pots and pans, normally, are a bit on the pricier side, so when their items are majorly marked down, shoppers will act quickly to take full advantage. To make your shopping experience that much easier, we’ve gathered some of the best All-Clad deals you can score on Prime Day. And, the discounts really are that good — we’re talking up to $150 off — so you should check them out pronto!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Everyday Pan
Amazon
$69.99
was $99.99

Aluminum is a great heat conductor, but it often gets scratched up in a short amount of time. But, once it gets a hard-anodizing treatment, your pan becomes way more durable. So, you can rest assured that this nonstick pan will last — even if you use it every day.

Buy Now
2 / 10
D3 3-Ply Stainless Steel 2 Piece Fry Pan Set, 10- and 12-Inch
Amazon
$160.99
was $229.99

Made with the brand’s signature three-ply construction that results in even heating, this fry pan is from All-Clad’s entry-level line, but it performs at a pro-level every time. Take it from us: It’s repeatedly made our Kitchen Essentials list, so it’s more than worth the money.

Buy Now
3 / 10
HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, 8 Piece
Amazon
$251.99
was $359.99

You may be ready to ditch all of your old, mismatched pots and pans in favor of a whole new set — and you can get a whopping eight All-Clad pieces at nearly $100 off right now. Once you add this set to your cooking arsenal, they’ll last for years and years, so you’re saving money in the long run. One reviewer put it perfectly: “This cookware is my kitchen’s MVP.”

Buy Now
4 / 10
D3 3-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 7-piece
Amazon
$349.99
was $499.99

If you want a set but are more intrigued by the brand’s original line of D3 stainless-steel products, you can snag seven pieces for $150 cheaper than usual. It comes with a 10-inch fry pan, saucepan, saute pan, and a 8-quart stockpot. The Kitchn contributor Stella Totino has owned the saute pan for a decade, and it still looks (and more importantly, works) like new.

Buy Now
5 / 10
HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 2 Piece Fry Pan Set
Amazon
$69.95
was $109.98

There won’t be any pesky bits of food sticking on for cleanup with these nonstick workhorses — and before you even get to the washing up part, you’ll get fantastic results thanks to the durable All-Clad pan construction. And, two for nearly the price of one? Yes, please.

Buy Now
6 / 10
D3 3-Ply Stainless Steel Sauce Pan
Amazon
$119.95
was $179.99

Adding this piece to your kitchen is more than a fantastic idea — stainless steel is durable from any brand, but when it's from All-Clad, you know it’s top-notch. Plus, it has higher sides that help make stirring easier, and it retains heat effectively, so it’s perfect for keeping sauces warm while you plate.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Essentials Hard Anodized Nonstick 4 Piece Sauce Pan Set
Amazon
$129.95
was $149.98

You can trust that over 1,000 reviewers were right to give this set five stars. If fast and simple cleanup is what you’re looking for in your saucepans, these are for you. They're even designed to save space in your cabinets, since they can be stacked!

Buy Now
8 / 10
59900 Bakeware Cookware Set
Amazon
$56.99
was $79.99

Moving from the stove to the oven, these sleek and slim pans are definitely a good move if you’re cooking for a small number of people — or serving an appetizer. It looks just as great sitting on the dining table as it does on the stove.

Buy Now
9 / 10
B1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Saucepan
Amazon
$98.99
was $136.00

If you don’t quite have enough room in your cabinets for a set of two, why not grab one at almost 30 percent off? Not to mention, even though it’s nonstick and handwashing is a breeze, it’s dishwasher-safe!

Buy Now
10 / 10
Essentials Nonstick Hard Anodized Fry & Sauce Pan
Amazon
$99.99
was $137.98

One of each? Sign us up! This frying pan and saucepan set gives you the best of both worlds, fulfilling all of your kitchen essential needs. “Once you try All-Clad, you'll never buy from another brand,” one reviewer said. “Nonstick, easy to clean, durable and go in the oven too? Love this product.”

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: We Just Found Incredible Prime Day Deals on All-Clad — and They’re Likely to Sell Out Fast

 

How-To Toolkits