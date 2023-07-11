Every Prime Day Home Deal You Need to Snag ASAP
July is a month for enjoying yourself, taking some time off, and getting ready to save a lot of money during Amazon Prime Day. While we’ve found lots of great deals leading up to the two-day event on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, the seriously impressive sales are finally here for the taking. Whether you’re in the market for electronics and tech accessories, vacuum cleaners, or things that simply make your home more comfy or orderly, you’ll find them all discounted on Amazon during their Prime Day extravaganza.
To take full advantage of this annual sitewide sales event, we recommend you sign up for a Prime membership. Prime members do get access to exclusive deals, so right now is also a smart time to sign up. And to make sure you enjoy all the biggest discounts that Amazon has to offer, check out our top picks right here. We did all the digging and searching for the best of the best deals, so all you have to do is click add to cart.
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.