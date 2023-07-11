Newsletters
Every Prime Day Home Deal You Need to Snag ASAP

Nic Dobija-Nootens
published now
July is a month for enjoying yourself, taking some time off, and getting ready to save a lot of money during Amazon Prime Day. While we’ve found lots of great deals leading up to the two-day event on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, the seriously impressive sales are finally here for the taking. Whether you’re in the market for electronics and tech accessories, vacuum cleaners, or things that simply make your home more comfy or orderly, you’ll find them all discounted on Amazon during their Prime Day extravaganza.

To take full advantage of this annual sitewide sales event, we recommend you sign up for a Prime membership. Prime members do get access to exclusive deals, so right now is also a smart time to sign up. And to make sure you enjoy all the biggest discounts that Amazon has to offer, check out our top picks right here. We did all the digging and searching for the best of the best deals, so all you have to do is click add to cart.

1 / 20
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$89.99
was $129.00

Enjoy crystal clear sound without distractions with these Apple AirPods that boast built-in noise-canceling abilities. These earbuds work with both Apple and Android devices and include a charging case with an Apple Lightning port. They're less expensive than newer AirPod models and make a fantastic gift.

Buy Now
2 / 20
D3 3-Ply Stainless Steel 2 Piece Fry Pan Set, 10- and 12-Inch
Amazon
$160.99
was $229.99

Made with three-ply stainless steel and safe to use with gas burners, induction stovetops, and inside the oven, this set of 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans is a great way to start or complete your cookware collection. You can use these with metal or silicone utensils and spatulas without worrying about scratching them up, and they handle stir frys and seared steaks just as well as they cook eggs and broil chicken thighs.

Buy Now
3 / 20
Beautural Portable Garment Steamer
Amazon
$24.99
was $39.97

Because this handheld steamer has a leak-proof head, you can tilt it to any angle without ever spilling a drop of water on your clothes. Use it vertically to gently freshen clothes and release wrinkles, or use it horizontally like a steam iron to press garments to perfection. Amazon reviewers and our editors both love this powerful little tool.

Buy Now
4 / 20
Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon in Pink
Amazon
$310.65
was $629.99

A designer sofa that's both chic and functional — what more can you ask for? That's why we love this Novogratz split-back sofa, which has a dolled-up mid-century modern look and can quickly transform from a regular sofa to a sleeper sofa in seconds to suit all your lounging needs.

Buy Now
5 / 20
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
$349.99
was $499.99

With four different tool attachments and an ultra-powerful motor, this Dyson stick vacuum cleaner makes vacuuming your entire home quick and easy. Its brushroll heads are designed to never get tangled with hair, and you can use this vac to clean floors, carpets, window curtains, furniture, mattresses, and any other spots where dirt and dust like to gather.

Buy Now
6 / 20
Crest 3D Whitestrips (44 Strips)
Amazon
$29.99
was $45.99

Save big on these tried-and-true teeth whiteners. They're recommended by dentists as a safe and reliable method for achieving near-professional-level results at home. Because these are rarely discounted by this much, you'll want to stock up on a couple of boxes.

Buy Now
7 / 20
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer
Amazon
$259.99
was $379.99

A slightly smaller version of the stand mixer that's on everyone's wish list, this 3.5-quart model works just as well and is compatible with all of KitchenAid's attachments, from their pasta roller to their shaved ice tool. It's available in nine different colors and includes a wire whisk, dough hook, and flex edge beater (which scrapes the bowl sides better than their original beater).

Buy Now
8 / 20
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3PC
Amazon
$499.00
was $729.97

All three pieces in this Samsonite luggage set have hard, scratch-resistant shells, 360-degree rolling wheels, and telescoping handles, as well as internal straps and zippered compartments to keep all your belongings organized. Plus, the small carry-on piece has a USB port that you can hook up a portable battery to and always have a spot to charge your devices.

Buy Now
9 / 20
BISSELL Little Green Multipurpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$86.00
was $123.59

You'll never have to think about renting a bulky carpet cleaning machine after you pick up this small and mighty upholstery cleaner. It steam cleans rugs, carpets, sofas, armchairs, and car seats, and its dual spray and suction function makes sure stains are gone for good. Our contributor Ashley tested it and honestly loved it!

Buy Now
10 / 20
Coop Home Goods Eden Memory Foam Cooling Gel Pillow (King)
Amazon
$92.00
was $116.00

Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, stomach sleeper, or all of the above, this adjustable pillow is guaranteed to work for you. By removing the fill inside, you can change the pillow's firmness level to suit your needs. It's also built with a layer of memory foam gel that keeps you cool while you sleep (so both sides of the pillow are the cool side). Read our review to learn why our editors love this pillow.

Buy Now
11 / 20
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
$129.95
was $199.95

This Nespresso coffee machine is perfect for small kitchens because it has a tiny footprint and a moveable water tank that you can position to your liking. The machine can brew four different cup sizes and is compatible with all pods in the Nespresso Vertuo line — and by the way, you get some free sample pods included in your purchase.

Buy Now
12 / 20
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle
Amazon
$118.00
was $229.00

The one-year membership includes an at-home DNA testing kit that gives you invaluable insights about both your personal health and genetic predispositions. You also get access to the ancestry service to learn about your family history and even potentially locate long-lost relatives.

Buy Now
13 / 20
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Mattress Topper
Amazon
$339.09
was $399.00

Improve your mattress with this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper that's covered in a machine-washable cooling layer to keep you comfortable in the summer heat and all year round. You can use this topper on any mattress to instantly enhance your sleep sanctuary. Check out our full review of it here for more details.

Buy Now
14 / 20
LEVOIT Core 600S Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
$209.99
was $299.99

Quickly clean the air in your home or office with this powerful yet quiet air purifier. It takes only 12 minutes to clean the air in spaces up to 635 square feet and only 60 minutes to clean the air in spaces up to 3,000 square feet. You can also control the device remotely on your phone via an app and get real-time reports on your home's air quality.

Buy Now
15 / 20
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
$59.95
was $109.96

Besides flossing regularly, the other way to instantly boost your dental health is by using this electric toothbrush. It has a self-timer to let you know how long to brush the different quadrants of your mouth and includes a carrying case for traveling. The battery lasts for two weeks on a full charge, and you get a total of three brush heads with your purchase.

Buy Now
16 / 20
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Amazon
$17.88
was $23.99

Each box includes two at-home test kits that deliver quick and accurate results. They supposedly work whether you do or do not have symptoms, and they can detect multiple COVID-19 variants.

Buy Now
17 / 20
YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer
Amazon
$13.29
was $19.99

Get all your food container lids in order with this brilliant organizer. It fits inside kitchen cabinets and has adjustable dividers so you can store lids by shape and size. The large organizer can easily hold 20 or more lids, and there are also small, medium, and tall options to fit all kinds of lid collections. Read our in-depth review of it here for more details.

Buy Now
18 / 20
Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug, 5'3 x 7'3
Amazon
$51.66
was $220.00

Choose between 12 patterns in sizes ranging from 2 ft. by 3 ft. mats to large area rugs in round and rectangular shapes. These rugs are an easy — and space-saving — way to add warmth and charm to any room of your home, and you'll definitely find one here that fits your style.

Buy Now
19 / 20
AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain
Amazon
$14.40
was $16.98

The soft and slightly plush texture on this waffle knit shower curtain will definitely make your bathroom more chic — on the level of a five-star hotel. Take your pick of a dozen colors and plenty of height options to make sure you get one that works best with your shower. And while they're on sale, it's smart to grab one or two extra. Read our full review of it here, too.

Buy Now
20 / 20
FlexiSpot Pro Bamboo Electric Standing Desk
Amazon
$319.99
was $469.99

FlexiSpot is one of the most trusted names in standing desks, so you're getting a great deal on high-quality home office furniture. This automatic standing desk has a bamboo top and metal legs (in white and black options) that raise or lower the desk height at the push of a button. You can even program preset heights to set the desk at your desired levels.

Buy Now
 

