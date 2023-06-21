Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Prime Day is July 11 and 12 — Here’s Everything You Need to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Now

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published about 7 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Diverse group of women around different devices laughing.
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

With July right around the corner, sale lovers are gearing up for one sale and one sale only: Amazon Prime Day. Each year, Prime Day brings around some of the best sales of the year, with deals on products site- and category-wide. But before you can get to shopping, it’s important to have the low down on the annual event. So, what is Prime Day, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the e-retailer’s biggest sale event of the year. The two-day sale is beloved for its deep discounts across categories, meaning that if there’s something you’ve been eyeing on Amazon for a while, chances are you’ll be able to score it at a great price during Prime Day. And when we say a great price, we mean it. In the past, we’ve seen savings as big as 70 percent off, making this a sales event you’ll definitely want to check out.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The two-day sale typically takes place sometime in mid-July (last year, Prime Day fell on July 12 to July 13). Keeping in line with tradition, this year Prime Day will take place from July 11 to July 12. Be sure to bookmark this article so you can come back to it for the latest information on all things Amazon Prime Day.

How much is Amazon Prime?

While you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop the Prime Day sale, we recommend joining for two reasons: exclusive Prime member-only deals and free-two day shipping. During Prime Day, many of the best deals are saved for Prime members, making having a Prime account the ultimate savings hack. So, how much does a Prime account cost? Memberships come in at $14.99 a month or $139 a year (student plans come in at $7.49 a month). The best part? If you’re on the fence about joining, you can sign up for a 30-day risk-free trial and cancel at any time!

How often is Amazon Prime Day?

Although Prime Day is usually a once-only annual sale, Amazon held another similar sale for the first time in October 2022: the Prime Early Access Sale. Offering similarly discounted deals as Prime Day, this sale is intended as an end-of-year lead-up to Black Friday sales. However, there hasn’t been any information released regarding whether or not the retailer will repeat the sale again this year, meaning Prime Day is still the best time of the year to save big at Amazon.

What to Buy During Amazon Prime Day

With deals across almost every category come Prime Day, there really isn’t a bad thing to shop during the sale. That being said, some of our favorite categories to scour during the big day are home, kitchen, and tech, with many of the biggest savings being found in these sections. Whether it’s a trending piece of decor, a small appliance you’ve had your eye on, or a new TV, expect to save big on it all this Prime Day.

Early Prime Day Deals

Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 10 of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now, including some of our favorite finds and bestsellers from last year’s sale!

1 / 8
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$224.99
was $249.00

Apple devotees agree that AirPods Pro are worth the splurge, thanks to upgraded features like active noise cancellation, touch sensors, and sure-fit silicone tips. And at 20 percent off, this is an early deal worth taking advantage of.

Buy Now
2 / 8
Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11
Amazon
$49.99
was $59.99

I've written about this sleek hand vac many times — and I'll never stop raving. The Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 is chic, cordless, and compact, with a design roughly the size of an average wine bottle. Good looks aside, this thing really packs a punch. With a powerful 5,500Pa suction power, a washable high-efficiency filter, and an included multi-use crevice tool to reach every nook and cranny, it's the ultimate pick.

Buy Now
3 / 8
madesmart 2-Tier Organizer, Multi-Purpose Slide-Out Storage Baskets with Handles and Dividers, Frost
Amazon
$22.99
was $24.99

Make the most of your limited bathroom space with one of these tiered cabinet organizers. An AT-favorite, senior commerce editor Alicia loves hers, writing, "I’ve come across my fair share of inside-the-cabinet organizers but this one is more innovative — and requires no tools to build. Instead of an organizer that has two tiers fused together, this organizer allows you to easily slide the tiers in and out." You can also place yours in the kitchen, on top of your desk, or really anywhere that requires extra shelving. No wonder it was a Prime Day best-seller last year!

Buy Now
4 / 8
Bare Home Sandwashed Duvet Cover, Oversized Queen
Amazon
$39.99
was $45.99

Looking to upgrade your bedding on a budget? This Bare Home duvet cover is just the ticket. This ultra-soft microfiber duvet cover is soft to the touch with a stonewashed linen look that fits the aesthetic of any room. Best of all, it comes in a variety of colors meaning you could pick one up for your kid's room or the guest room, too.

Buy Now
5 / 8
Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer
Amazon
$29.99
was $36.99

This bestselling handheld garment steamer provides 15 minutes of continuous steaming to efficiently tackle those frustrating wrinkles. Lightweight and portable, it has a nine-foot power cord, allowing you to use it seamlessly from a distance.

Buy Now
6 / 8
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
Amazon
$179.99
was $199.99

Perfect for those with allergies, the incredibly popular Shark Navigator offers an ultra-deep clean along with a HEPA filter to trap dust and other allergens inside the canister. The canister lifts out and can be fitted with a variety of included attachments, so you can clean hard-to-reach areas like stairs, drapes, or those tricky spots between the couch seats.

Buy Now
7 / 8
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection Rug 8' x 10'
Amazon
$134.82
was $480.00

Rugs can be so pricey — which is why a big sale makes the perfect excuse to add a rug to your cart and your home. This vintage-looking Oriental rug looks like you could have snagged it at a flea market. The delicate ivory and silver combo makes it a great subtle pick. It's usually a whopping $480, but you can get it for nearly 75 percent off now.

Buy Now
8 / 8
Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, 40 Strips
Amazon
$73.95
was $79.99

Any red wine or coffee lovers know that sometimes their teeth need a little extra boost to stay pearly white. Grab this 40-pack of whitestrips right now for an awesome deal and be stocked up for the next time you want to give your teeth a little refresh.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits