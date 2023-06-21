Prime Day is July 11 and 12 — Here’s Everything You Need to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Now
With July right around the corner, sale lovers are gearing up for one sale and one sale only: Amazon Prime Day. Each year, Prime Day brings around some of the best sales of the year, with deals on products site- and category-wide. But before you can get to shopping, it’s important to have the low down on the annual event. So, what is Prime Day, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is the e-retailer’s biggest sale event of the year. The two-day sale is beloved for its deep discounts across categories, meaning that if there’s something you’ve been eyeing on Amazon for a while, chances are you’ll be able to score it at a great price during Prime Day. And when we say a great price, we mean it. In the past, we’ve seen savings as big as 70 percent off, making this a sales event you’ll definitely want to check out.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
The two-day sale typically takes place sometime in mid-July (last year, Prime Day fell on July 12 to July 13). Keeping in line with tradition, this year Prime Day will take place from July 11 to July 12. Be sure to bookmark this article so you can come back to it for the latest information on all things Amazon Prime Day.
How much is Amazon Prime?
While you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop the Prime Day sale, we recommend joining for two reasons: exclusive Prime member-only deals and free-two day shipping. During Prime Day, many of the best deals are saved for Prime members, making having a Prime account the ultimate savings hack. So, how much does a Prime account cost? Memberships come in at $14.99 a month or $139 a year (student plans come in at $7.49 a month). The best part? If you’re on the fence about joining, you can sign up for a 30-day risk-free trial and cancel at any time!
How often is Amazon Prime Day?
Although Prime Day is usually a once-only annual sale, Amazon held another similar sale for the first time in October 2022: the Prime Early Access Sale. Offering similarly discounted deals as Prime Day, this sale is intended as an end-of-year lead-up to Black Friday sales. However, there hasn’t been any information released regarding whether or not the retailer will repeat the sale again this year, meaning Prime Day is still the best time of the year to save big at Amazon.
What to Buy During Amazon Prime Day
With deals across almost every category come Prime Day, there really isn’t a bad thing to shop during the sale. That being said, some of our favorite categories to scour during the big day are home, kitchen, and tech, with many of the biggest savings being found in these sections. Whether it’s a trending piece of decor, a small appliance you’ve had your eye on, or a new TV, expect to save big on it all this Prime Day.
Early Prime Day Deals
Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 10 of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now, including some of our favorite finds and bestsellers from last year’s sale!