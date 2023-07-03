Newsletters
10 Amazon Deals You Should Definitely Snag Ahead of Prime Day

Nic Dobija-Nootens
Nic Dobija-Nootens
Nic helps you find household goods and kitchen tools that make your life at home more enjoyable. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The London Review of Books, Slate, and elsewhere. He lives in New York City with two geriatric cats (who still get the zoomies).
published yesterday
One of the biggest sales events of the summer is nearly here, and thankfully, you don’t have to wait for the date in order to start saving money. Amazon Prime Day, which is happening on July 11 and July 12, is your chance to land enormous deals on items across nearly every category that Amazon has to offer. That means finding discounts on furniture, appliances, and electronics, as well as on food, drinks, clothes, and so much more. There are so many deals, you couldn’t even shop them all in one day — which is why Prime Day lasts two days!

You can still access a few deals if you aren’t a Prime member, but members do get so many exclusive deals and free two-day shipping, so we recommend signing up if you haven’t already. While the biggest deals will be arriving next week, right now you can snag plenty of early Prime Day deals that are seriously impressive. Check out our picks for the best home deals below — you’d be surprised how much money you can save on both big-ticket items and everyday essentials.

Fab Totes 6-Pack Foldable Clothes Storage Bags
Amazon
$29.99
was $41.99

More than 8,300 Amazon shoppers agree: these zippered clothing storage cubes are a smart buy. They help you get your closet in order and have windows to show you what's inside so you won't accidentally "lose" what you put in there. They're also durable and easy to carry, which makes them great to have during your next move.

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$199.00
was $249.00

Take this sale as your sign to upgrade to these top-of-the-line noise-canceling earbuds. These let you comfortably adjust the volume and change tracks by tapping the stems, and the case has some nice additions such as a built-in speaker and a lanyard slot that makes it much easier to keep track of.

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
Amazon
$34.97
was $47.97

Nearly a quarter of a million (yes, million) Amazon reviewers gave these bed sheets a five-star rating, so you can rest assured that they'll fit your bed and hold up well over time. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, is available in 15 sizes, and has 40 color and pattern options to choose from. At this low price, you'd be wise to pick up an extra set so you always have fresh bedding whenever you need it.

Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
$339.99
was $624.88

In this incredible stick vacuum cleaner bundle, Dyson gives you 10 attachments and a motor that's guaranteed to capture hair and dirt from around your home (even the stuff buried deep into carpets, rugs, and furniture). It's safe to use on hardwood floors and can tackle stairs, curtains, and hard-to-reach spots. Note that this model is renewed and has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors.

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon
Amazon
$310.65
was $589.99

Refresh your living room with this designer sofa — and rest easy knowing you're getting a fantastic deal. It's available in six color options and has a split-back design that lets you turn it into a bed or lounging area in seconds. Its memory foam padding is also guaranteed to keep you comfy on it during restful summer naps.

Thermacell E-Series Mosquito Repellent
Amazon
$39.96
was $49.99

Keep your outdoor dining area free from mosquitos all summer long with this rechargeable mosquito-repelling device. Our editors have been impressed with Thermacell's products and found that the repellent machines do a great job of creating a bug-free zone without producing any harsh chemical smells.

Pyrex Freshlock 14-Piece Mixed Size Glass Food Storage Container Set
Amazon
$38.24
was $44.99

We trust Pyrex for food storage, and this glass set gives you enough containers to hold all kinds of leftovers and prepped ingredients. Both the containers and lids are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, which makes them great for bringing a lunch to work or bringing small dishes to share at a potluck. And because the lids lock super securely, you'll never worry about leaks or spills.

Levoit Classic 36-Inch Tower Fan
Amazon
$59.45
was $69.99

Stay cool throughout the summer with this oscillating, small-space-friendly tower fan. It has a remote control for adjusting the fan speed, rotation, and timer, and its whisper-quiet motor won't disturb you while you're working, reading, watching TV, or sleeping. Read our in-depth review of it here to learn just how well it works.

Ravenna Home Set of 2 Contemporary Outdoor Patio Dining Chairs
Amazon
$108.93
was $159.99

This simple set of wicker chairs can be either a great start or finishing touch to your outdoor setup. The rattan wicker is weather-resistant so you don't have to worry about it getting damaged through rainstorms or sun exposure, and the comfy seat cushions have removable covers that can be cleaned in your washing machine.

LectroFanEVO White Noise Machine
Amazon
$31.50
was $59.95

Our senior commerce editor Alicia has been using this sound machine in New York City and has found it to be a huge help in her getting a good night's sleep. It has 22 sounds to cycle through, easy-to-control volume buttons, and a timer in case you don't need it to be running all night long. Read her complete review of it here to learn more.

