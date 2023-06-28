Newsletters
5 Luggage Deals on Amazon That Will Set You Up in Style for Summer Travel

Britt Franklin
Britt FranklinAssistant Shopping Editor
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
published about 4 hours ago
Credit: Daniel Kim/Stocksy

Now that it’s really starting to feel like summer, chances are you’ve got a trip or few coming around the bend. However, before jetting off to your next destination, making sure you have high-quality luggage is one of the most important steps in travel planning. I’ve lost more suitcases than I’d like due to rough handling, and getting better luggage turned out to be a solid barrier of protection against those who don’t care about my baggage as much as I do.

While nice and durable luggage that will hold up on long hauls can get pricey, Amazon has tons of deals on suitcases and carry-ons of all shapes and sizes for the Fourth of July. That means you can save money on travel preparations and use it to splurge on vacation instead, whether you’re heading off for a weekend escape or weeks-long adventures. To give you more time to browse destinations instead of travel gear, here’s a handful of some of the best luggage deals Amazon has to offer. Happy travels!

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage
$146.99
was $199.99

Frequent travelers are often fans of hard-sided luggage, and for good reason — nothing protects your stuff from the wear and tear of the open road better than a polycarbonate shell. This Samsonite piece earns rave reviews from over 18,000 5-star fans, thanks to smart features like side-mounted TSA locks, smooth spinner wheels, interior compression that keeps clothing neatly pressed, and a tough-as-nails exterior shell that is scratch-resistant.

Vera Bradley Large Duffel Bag
$84.00
was $120.00

As if you needed another reason to love Vera Bradley's fun and oh-so-affordable accessories, they go and offer a colorful floral-patterned weekend bag — complete with adjustable straps and interior pockets — and it's now available for less than 100 bucks a pop.

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
$38.82
was $79.99

Though this two-piece set of black carry-on luggage may seem unassuming, if you're a fan of colorful and patterned travel gear, the Rockland fashion luggage sets are more than worth a look. In addition to black, the sets come in an array of designs, including polka dots, chevrons, camo, and even animal prints. There are also plenty of solid colors if patterns aren't really your style. The set comes with one 21" carry-on and a matching tote bag.

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage
$86.73
was $149.99

For those on the hunt for a decent-sized suitcase, this American Tourister find is a solid option. Boasting an understated and textured zigzag pattern, it'll make airport treks between connecting flights a breeze. Crossed straps and mesh dividers inside keep clothing and other possessions neatly in place.

Travelers Club Sky+ 5-Piece Luggage Set
$157.71
was $198.00

Take care of your luggage essentials in one go with this five-piece set from Traveler's Club. It comes with 28" and 24" suitcases for checking in, a 20" carry-on, a tote bag, and an accessories/toiletry bag for your smaller items. The hard-shell suitcases are conveniently expandable in case you're in need of extra space, and they have spinner wheels for better mobility while you travel.

