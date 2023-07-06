Newsletters
10 Early Prime Day Vacuum Deals on Bissell, Hoover, iRobot, and More Top Brands, Starting at $27

Nikol Slatinska
If you think about it, summer actually has quite a few fun holidays. We’re counting Amazon Prime Day among them, of course, because what better way to spend your downtime than finding great deals on everything you need for a tidy, efficient home? We already managed to dig up plenty of worthwhile offers on tech products, outdoor goods, and other functional apartment essentials. This time around, we’re talking about vacuums. Right now, you can find tons of can’t-miss markdowns on some of the best brands out there, including Shark, Dyson, and Bissell. There’s something for every type of home and need, whether you’re looking for a space-saving stick vac, a pet-hair-busting upright machine, or a portable handheld model. But keep in mind that these picks are bound to go fast now that they’re retailing for such low prices. As a result, you don’t want to hesitate before checking them out and saving your faves to your cart.

Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
$26.99
was $33.98

A longtime AT reader favorite, this lightweight Bissell stick vac is now on sale for just $27. Weighing in at only three pounds, it’s super easy to maneuver, store, and convert into a handheld model as needed while you’re using it. It doesn't matter if you're cleaning hardwood floors, carpeted stairs, or messy countertops; this slim, bagless machine is incredibly powerful and gets the job done. But don't take our word for it — the Bissell Featherweight has over 65,400 five-star Amazon ratings!

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum
$360.00
was $499.99

Right now, you can score an entire $140 off one of Dyson's most popular corded vacuums. The Ball Animal 2 is a vacuum that's ideal for bigger homes, plus it comes with tools for vacuuming stairs, upholstery, and the upper third of your space. Its easily maneuverable, self-adjusting cleaning head also helps seal in suction on hard floors and carpets alike.

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum
$149.99
was $269.99

If you want to keep your space squeaky clean but don't have the time to do so, the iRobot Roomba does all the work for you with the push of a button or the sound of your voice. The wifi-enabled vacuum is equipped with Alexa and the iRobot HOME app, so you can schedule a cleanup for your carpets and hardwood floors as often as you’d like. It also features an edge-sweeping brush to get into crevices, and its advanced sensors help the device navigate around corners and stairs and under furniture.

Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum
$136.20
was $169.99

The truth is, corded vacuums don't have to be inefficient. If you take Hoover's WindTunnel vacuum as your example, you'll find that you barely even notice its 25-foot retracting power cord as you clean. What's more important is that the upright vac features a multi-floor brush roll and uses WindTunnel 2 technology to lift both surface-level debris and deeply embedded dirt off of hard floors and upholstery. Additionally, the vacuum comes with an extended reach tool, allowing you to clean surfaces up to 16 feet above you.

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Wet-Dry Vacuum
$293.90
was $329.59

Don't clutter your storage closet with both a vacuum and a mop when you can just get Bissell's two-in-one CrossWave cleaner instead. This machine picks up dirt and debris on both carpeted and hard surfaces before mopping them clean. For pet owners, this product is a must, as it employs a special multi-surface brush roll to ensure that no hair gets left behind. The fact that you get two bottles of Bissell cleaning solution with your purchase is just an added bonus.

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick and Handheld Vacuum
$139.49
was $154.99

You know when you try to briefly prop your vacuum against the sofa or bed, only for it to slide off a second later? You won't have that problem with the Eureka RapidClean stick vac. That's because this machine features a specially designed "easy rest" nook that allows you to prop it up to your heart's content without fear that the vacuum will fall and become damaged. This cordless number also has a run time of up to 40 minutes, LED headlights, and thorough, powerful suction that makes everyday pickups a breeze.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum
$75.00
was $89.99

If you don't already own a vacuum that can transform into a handheld, we highly recommend picking up this BLACK+DECKER model for the car, coat closet, kitchen cabinet tops, and other tough-to-reach places. Senior commerce editor Alicia swears by the 20V Max vac, namely, its impressive pick-up ability and run time. "Despite cleaning every surface in my apartment with the handheld vacuum, it still didn’t run out of battery," she wrote. "Because of its powerful suction, you don’t really need to have a 30-minute cleaning session. I can’t see anyone needing to use it for more than 15 minutes at a time."

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Vacuum
$149.99
was $249.99

Although the Shark Rocket vacuum has an impressive run time, you'll hardly need all of it, as this machine leaves floors of all kinds spotless in a jiffy. Its swivel steering feature lets you get under and around furniture, while a lengthy wand helps you reach up high or between tight spaces. With your purchase, you also get a crevice tool, pet hair tool, dusting brush, and microfiber pad. Basically, no surface will go untouched.

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S
$199.99
was $229.99

Whether you’re too busy to vacuum, looking for the most compact model out there, or just really want to take your cat for a ride, you need the eufy robot vacuum. Its slim profile allows it to go everywhere in your house — including underneath furniture. It can even power through dust bunnies for an impressive 100 minutes after charging. In other words, way longer than most manual vacs can go! Plus, the RoboVac is quiet, meaning it won't disrupt anyone's nap schedule.

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner
$44.99
was $54.99

Boasting more than 8,600 five-star Amazon ratings, the Dirt Devil Vibe impresses with its lightweight body (less than 4 pounds!) and ability to clean both hard and soft surfaces — just turn the brush roll on or off with the push of a button. A 10-inch nozzle provides you with plenty of cleaning power, while a 15-foot cord ensures you won’t have to constantly switch outlets when moving around a room. The Vibe model also doubles as a hand vac, making it a wonderful solution for cleaning tighter spaces, like closets, upholstery, or stairwells.

