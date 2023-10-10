Newsletters

11 Prime Day-Worthy Deals You Shouldn’t Miss from Brooklinen, West Elm, Wayfair, and More Major Retailers

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
updated about 1 hour ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Credit: Erin Derby

If you thought that we’d have to wait until Black Friday for major savings, I have some good news: You can actually start your sales shopping way sooner! Even though it feels like Prime Day was just yesterday, Amazon has decided to bring it back to kick off the holiday shopping season with their Big Deal Days. This sales event is going on right now through October 11, and they’re offering huge discounts on everything from gifts to cleaning products.

But it doesn’t just stop at Amazon: To compete with the mega-retailer, tons of other brands and retailers are putting on sales of their own — editor-favorite brands, in fact. Dyson, West Elm, Brooklinen, Cozy Earth, Walmart, and more are offering stellar deals, so you can shop vacuums, mattresses, sofas, and more for way less. We’ve rounded up 11 non-Amazon products that you should take note of during this week’s big sales. Check them out below!

1 / 11
Dingler Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
$369.99
was $739.00

More than 3,000 reviewers have granted this Wayfair sofa 5 stars. With a reclining back, this simple, modern sofa doubles as a twin-sized bed for guests. Now’s the perfect time to buy some big-ticket items from Wayfair while the brand is offering 70 percent off across a range of categories.

Buy Now
2 / 11
iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
Walmart
$177.00
was $399.99

A robot vacuum is a great alternative to a regular one if you don’t have the time or energy to go through every room of your house yourself. This 5-star-rated pick empties and recharges automatically, and you can set it to clean specific areas in your home. Talk about taking the hassle out of cleaning! Check out the rest of the items included in Walmart's Holiday Kickoff Deals event through Oct. 12, and shop our favorite picks!

Buy Now
3 / 11
Profile Narrow Console Table (22")
West Elm
$183.20
was $229.00

Narrow entryway? Don’t let that stop you from putting a functional console table in your space. This minimalist table is a little less than two feet wide, and it has three shelves for storing all of your items for easy access when you’re walking out the door. West Elm’s fall sale includes up to 50 percent off everything from rugs to bedding, and you can even get an extra 15 percent off select clearance pieces with the code EXTRA15.

Buy Now
4 / 11
Organic Core Sheet Set, Queen
Brooklinen
$194.65
was $229.00

On Oct. 10 and 11, you can get 15 percent off everything at Brooklinen, including this stellar sheet set. Shopping writer Nikol loved the crinkled, boho appearance of these sheets, adding: “The sheets are notably thin, and I say that positively. Their featherlight construction and breathable material kept me cool even on humid Midwestern nights when my family was still reluctant to turn on the AC.”

Buy Now
5 / 11
Dyson Outsize Plus
Dyson
$449.99
was $599.99

Now until Oct. 14, you can grab the Outsize Plus vacuum for $150 less during Dyson's big sale. It’s no secret that we love our Dysons here at AT — they really do deserve all the hype they get — so we have no doubt that the Outsize is just as impressive as the models we’ve tested. Cordless with a larger bin and cleaner head, this vac is meant for large-home deep cleans.

Buy Now
6 / 11
Nolah Queen Mattress Topper
Nolah
$292.00
was $449.00

Multiple outlets, including Cosmopolitan and Men’s Health, have given this mattress topper accolades, and dozens of reviewers agree with its 4.9-star rating. It’s made of temperature-neutral AirFoam — as opposed to memory foam, which the brand claims is less durable and has less pressure relief — and you can get it at 35 percent off. In fact, now until Oct. 16, you can snag anything on their website at 35 percent off, and if you splurge on a mattress, you’ll get two Squishy Pillows for free.

Buy Now
7 / 11
Bamboo Comforter, Queen/Full
Cozy Earth
$399.20
was $499.00

There are tons of bedding deals this week, including some from Oprah-favorite brand Cozy Earth, which is offering 35% off sitewide with code PRIMEDAYS from Oct. 10 to 11. We recommend checking out their Bamboo Comforter, which Best List editor Britt thought was perfect for year-round use.

Buy Now
8 / 11
Sven Birch Ivory Sofa
Article
$899.00
was $1299.00

Until Oct. 11, hundreds of Article items are 25% off to help customers get their spaces ready for hosting season — and seating should be number one on any host’s list! As an Article couch owner myself, I can attest to their pieces' durability and visual appeal, and you really can’t beat the sale price of the Sven sofa. “We had multiple other sofas from very popular brands but this one has much better quality, functionality and great style especially for the value!” a reviewer wrote.

Buy Now
9 / 11
Birch Luxe Natural Mattress (Queen)
Birch
$2599.00
was $3248.00

Britt said that this mattress was more than worth the splurge: “I’m not constantly tossing and turning throughout the night, my back gets the support that it needs, and as a result, I feel more refreshed and ready to take on the day,” she wrote in her review. This, along with everything else on their site, is 25 percent off, and you’ll even get two Eco-Rest Pillows for free with your order. Just use the code DEALDAY25.

Buy Now
10 / 11
Helix Midnight LUXE Mattress, Queen
Helix Sleep
$1899.00
was $2373.80

Helix is putting on a sitewide 25 percent off sale — and with any mattress purchase, they’ll throw in two free Dream Pillows and a mattress protector (and the code is DEALDAY25.) Let us point you toward the Midnight Luxe, which earned the title Best Overall on our 2022 Best List. “My mattress perfectly cradles the side of my body as if spooning me, but without the bad part of spooning—becoming too warm,” deputy lifestyle director Madeline wrote.

Buy Now
11 / 11
Rin Toilet Paper Stocker - Steel + Wood
Yamazaki Home
$39.00
was $78.00

Through Oct. 10, all of the final sale items from editor-favorite brand Yamazaki will be 50 percent off, including this discreet toilet paper stocker. If you're looking for a way to hide your toilet paper rolls in plain sight, this stocker is the pick for you. You can refill it at the top, and the roll dispenses at the bottom.

Buy Now
