Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff Sale Has Prime Day-Level Deals on Bissell, Vitamix, Dyson and More Big Brands
While many are gearing up for Halloween the moment October hits, did you know that it’s also prime time for early holiday shopping? Between Labor Day and Black Friday, there are still sales popping up from a variety of popular retailers for gifts, home goods, kitchen essentials, and cleaning supplies, to name a few. Even if you aren’t ready to start holiday prep, you can take advantage of steep savings on home upgrades from coffee makers to vacuum cleaners ahead of the last-minute rush. Walmart, in particular, is a great place to start. The retailer just rolled out huge deals for a huge Holiday Kickoff sale that lasts through October 12.
Save big on editor-favorite home finds like Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers, robot vacuums, and so much more. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, these deals are too good to miss. Check out our top picks below, and shop the full sale here.
Looking for more deals? Home Depot’s Decor Days is already in full swing and Amazon Prime’s Big Deals Days kicks off on October 10, but there are a few discounts up and available to shop already.