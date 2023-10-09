Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff Sale Has Prime Day-Level Deals on Bissell, Vitamix, Dyson and More Big Brands

Newsletters

While many are gearing up for Halloween the moment October hits, did you know that it’s also prime time for early holiday shopping? Between Labor Day and Black Friday, there are still sales popping up from a variety of popular retailers for gifts, home goods, kitchen essentials, and cleaning supplies, to name a few. Even if you aren’t ready to start holiday prep, you can take advantage of steep savings on home upgrades from coffee makers to vacuum cleaners ahead of the last-minute rush. Walmart, in particular, is a great place to start. The retailer just rolled out huge deals for a huge Holiday Kickoff sale that lasts through October 12.

Save big on editor-favorite home finds like Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers, robot vacuums, and so much more. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, these deals are too good to miss. Check out our top picks below, and shop the full sale here.

Looking for more deals? Home Depot’s Decor Days is already in full swing and Amazon Prime’s Big Deals Days kicks off on October 10, but there are a few discounts up and available to shop already.

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender
Walmart
$299.95
was $349.99

The Vitamix Explorian blender is a great option for anyone new to the Vitamix family. Coming in at under $300, this is a blender that will last for years without any complicated controls. It comes with 10 variable speeds for the perfect consistency and its laser-cut, stainless-steel blades can effortlessly chop through nuts or fibrous greens. And, with its 48-ounce container, it’s the perfect size for two without being overly clunky on your counter

Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Chair, Cream
Walmart
$148.00
was $248.00

This modern swivel chair features a solid wood frame, high-density foam cushion, and dreamy teddy bear fabric that you'll love cozying up in, whether you're reading a book or enjoying a conversation with friends.

Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart
$49.00
was $59.00

f you’ve been going back and forth on whether to invest in a Keurig, this $10 discount might be the perfect opportunity to invest. The K-Express Essentials Single Serve Model boasts a 36-ounce water tank, which helps scale back on frequent refilling, and it can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches with the drip tray removed. The Auto Off feature also automatically turns your brewer off five minutes after your last brew to help save energy. Both the matte gray and cloud white models are currently on sale, so hop on this deal while you have the chance!

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
$449.99
was $599.99

The Outsize Plus is perfect if you’re covering a ton of area in your home — it's especially built for deep cleans of larger homes, since it's cordless, has an hour-long run time, and, compared to the V11, it boasts a 150% bigger bin and a 25% wider head.

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8 Pcs Induction Kitchen Cookware Sets
Walmart
$69.99
was $240.00

Eight pieces of cookware for under $100? Sign us up! These beauties from Carote boast a heavy-gauge base that makes them versatile enough for any cooktop, along with a nonstick coating for easy release of everything from fish to eggs. Bonus: This set is super comprehensive (it includes two frying pans, a saute pan, a saucepan, and a casserole pan), so it's a great option for first-time home owners or college students.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart
$89.00
was $123.59

This cleaning device totally deserves all the hype it's gotten on social media. Just ask our contributor Ashley, who used it on a mess her dog left on her carpet: “The best part, for me, is how convenient this thing is — it’s the perfect happy medium between cleaning something by hand with an enzyme spray and whipping out the big guns,” she wrote. “We have an upright deep cleaner for when we need to clean the entire carpet, but it’s nice to have an equally effective option for spot cleaning.”

Novogratz Brittany Futon Sofa Bed and Couch Sleeper, Camel Faux Leather
Walmart
$289.47
was $409.99

The famous design couple of Courtney and Robert Novogratz put their impeccable style on display in this faux leather sleeper sofa. Reviewers complimented the sofa for being firm and supportive, as well as incredibly good-looking. We also like that it incorporates a split-back design to let you lower the seatbacks one at a time.

iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
Walmart
$177.00
was $399.99

Robot vacuums will usually set you back a couple of hundred dollars, so this find is definitely a treat. On sale for over 50 percent off, this robot vacuum from iHome comes with LIDAR Navigation, 2700pa Suction, and both remote and app control capabilities. As if it couldn't get better, it also self-empties, making it a vacuum deal you'd be smart not to let pass you by.

Beautiful Black Sesame 6-Qt. Air Fryer
Walmart
$69.00
was $99.00

Obviously this appliance is a looker (with a name like Beautiful, it has to be!). There are no extraneous knobs or buttons to fiddle with; just a sleek control panel and subtle gold accents. But looks aren’t everything, and this appliance really follows through in the “has a great personality” department. It has a 1,700-watt system for lighting fast preheat and cooldown times, and a hefty 5-pound capacity — it’s a great choice for families. Other gold stars include an easy to clean fry basket, and the 60 minute auto-off function for peace of mind and safety.

Artificial Olive Plants with Realistic Leaves and Natural Trunk, 6 ft.
Walmart
$39.99
was $109.99

Perhaps you’d like to add some greenery to your bedroom or living space, but you don’t want the commitment of taking care of a live plant. In this case, we recommend picking up this faux olive sapling. It looks eerily true-to-life, and most importantly, this timeless tree will never go out of style.

Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds
Walmart
$57.99
was $119.99

Humidifiers and fans are great, but to really improve the quality of your space, invest in this air purifier by Miko. In addition to a HEPA filter that eliminates nearly 100 percent of dust and allergens, this home accessory also has a built-in essential oil amplifier to make your room smell terrific. For an even more relaxed atmosphere, switch the purifier to its lowest setting for a noise-free session.

Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
Walmart
$89.99
was $299.99

Investing in a luggage set is always a good idea — not only do you look way more put together when everything matches, but you get everything you need in one go. This 3-piece set has spinner wheels, a hook on the side for your bag, and a TSA-approved security lock.

Dreo Standing Floor Fan
Walmart
$68.99
was $99.99

Now $43 off, this Dreo oscillating tower fan is one of the best fan deals we have come across. Designed to fit in any space, the fan features a powerful motor to help rapidly circulate cool air, making it great for anyone looking to cool off a room quickly. Complete with multiple different modes and speeds, the fan utilizes quiet technology for seamless overnight use.

BEAUTYPEAK Full Length Mirror, 64"x21"
Walmart
$59.00
was $139.99

More than just a basic decor piece, this wall mirror acts as both a crucial fit-check spot and a way to make your entryway or living space feel larger. You can mount it to the wall, but if you rent, you can also just prop it up as is to avoid permanent damage. The mirror sports a thin black frame that’ll blend in seamlessly with any decor style.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Walmart
$298.00
was $599.99

This deal is almost too good to believe. At more than 50 percent off, the Shark robot vacuum will totally revolutionize your cleaning routine with its bagless base that can hold up to 2 months of waste, its ability to change its settings to best suit whichever room it’s in, and its 120-minute runtime.

