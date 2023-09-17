Newsletters
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is October 11 and 12 — Here's Everything You Need to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Now

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. Vazquez Commerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
published now
Post Image
Credit: Sarah Crowley/Apartment Therapy
In This Article
  1. What are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
  2. When are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
  3. How much is Amazon Prime?
  4. How often are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
  5. What to Buy During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
  6. Early Prime Big Deal Days Sales

No, dear reader, your eyes aren’t deceiving you — another Prime Day is indeed on the way. . . kind of. As you’re probably aware, each July Amazon holds its most highly-anticipated sale of the year: Prime Day. But if you’re someone who missed out on the savings this summer, you can breathe a sigh of relief because Amazon announced its second major sale event of the year called Prime Big Deal Days.

Also being referred to as October Prime Day, the Prime Big Deal Days sale is expected to bring about some of the best deals around in the lead-up to Black Friday, with discounts on products site- and category-wide. Now, there are some major differences between this sales event and the traditional Prime Day sale, so before you can get to shopping, it’s important to have the low down on the mega-retailer’s newest event.

So, what are Prime Big Deal Days, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.

What are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are the etailer’s newest sale event. Like its sister sale Prime Day, this sale will have deep discounts across categories, meaning that if there’s something you’ve been eyeing on Amazon for a while, chances are you’ll be able to score it at a great price during Prime Big Deal Days. So what sets this sale apart? Unlike Prime Day, this sale will be exclusive to Prime members, meaning if you want to save big, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account.

When are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Like its predecessor the Prime Early Access Sale, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will take place in October with the two-day sale slated to take place from October 11 to October 12. Be sure to bookmark this article so you can come back to it for the latest information on all things Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

How much is Amazon Prime?

As this sale is exclusive to Prime members, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. We recommend joining for two reasons: to take advantage of the exclusive Prime member-only deals and free two-day shipping. So, how much does a Prime account cost? Memberships come in at $14.99 a month or $139 a year (student plans come in at $7.49 a month). The best part? If you’re on the fence about joining, you can sign up for a 30-day risk-free trial and cancel at any time!

How often are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

While this is the first time Amazon is hosting the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the brand did hold another similar sale for the first time in October 2022: the Prime Early Access Sale. Intended as an end-of-year lead-up to Black Friday sales, it looks like “the October Prime Day” is here to stay and we can likely expect to see this sale again each October.

What to Buy During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

With deals across almost every category, there really isn’t a bad thing to shop during the sale. That being said, some of our favorite categories to scour during the big day are home, kitchen, and tech, with many of the biggest savings being found in these sections. Whether it’s a trending piece of decor, a small appliance you’ve had your eye on, or a new TV, expect to save big on it all during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Early Prime Big Deal Days Sales

Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 12 of the best early Prime Big Deal Days deals you can shop now, including some of our favorite finds and some of the year’s most wished-for items.

1 / 12
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$220.12
was $249.00

Apple devotees agree that AirPods Pro are worth the splurge, thanks to upgraded features like active noise cancellation, touch sensors, and sure-fit silicone tips. And at 20 percent off, this is an early deal worth taking advantage of.

Buy Now
2 / 12
Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, 40 Strips
Amazon
$67.00
was $79.99

Any red wine or coffee lovers know that sometimes their teeth need a little extra boost to stay pearly white. Grab this 40-pack of Whitestrips right now for an awesome deal and be stocked up for the next time you want to give your teeth a little refresh.

Buy Now
3 / 12
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon
$299.95
was $379.99

KitchenAid stand mixers are a classic for good reason, but they're not exactly small. For apartment dwellers, this Mini Plus version is the answer to all their baking daydreams. It boasts a smaller footprint than the original but is still just as powerful and versatile, with the capacity to mix up 5 dozen cookies in a single batch and flex between pasta making, spiralizing, and more thanks to KitchenAid's many attachments.

Buy Now
4 / 12
Conair Battery Operated Fabric Shaver
Amazon
$13.99
was $14.99

Sweater season is almost here so make sure you're prepared to keep your favorite pieces looking their best with the Conair Battery Operated Fabric Shaver. It easily removes lint balls, pills, and pesky fuzz from clothing, upholstery, and more. Its blades are sharp and durable, and it comes with three adjustable shave heights that help maintain wool garments and delicate fabric.

Buy Now
5 / 12
Dyson Cyclone V10 Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
$459.99
was $699.00

Have a Dyson on your wishlist? The lightweight Dyson Cyclone V10 transforms into a handheld vac in just one click, so you can easily move from deep cleaning the carpets to sucking up crumbs from underneath your kitchen cabinets. The whole-machine filtration captures allergens and expels air that's cleaner than the air you're breathing, so it's great for households with pets or allergies. And since it's cordless, you don't have to worry about tripping over the wire while you clean! Right now, you can save over $200 on the model!

Buy Now
6 / 12
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
$120.16
was $199.99

Frequent travelers are often fans of hard-sided luggage, and for good reason — nothing protects your stuff from the wear and tear of the open road better than a polycarbonate shell. This Samsonite piece earns rave reviews from over 18,000 5-star fans, thanks to smart features like side-mounted TSA locks, smooth spinner wheels, interior compression that keeps clothing neatly pressed, and a tough-as-nails exterior shell that is scratch-resistant.

Buy Now
7 / 12
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Small Jewelry Organizer
Amazon
$19.99
was $24.99

If you travel with jewelry, you need this travel case. This tiny velvet option from Benevolence LA is perfect for anyone looking for something chic and compact. We love this viral pick for its multiple color options, divided storage space, and included mirror (ideal for getting ready on the go).

Buy Now
8 / 12
Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set
Amazon
$54.95
was $75.00

What good is a sale with a Le Creuset deal? This two-piece set of baking dishes can be used for preparing desserts, casseroles, and tons of other baked goods. The smaller one is especially convenient if you're just making a meal for yourself and don't want to scrub a large dish afterward. And, these are also dishwasher-safe!

Buy Now
9 / 12
Purdaz Corner Shower Caddy
Amazon
$23.99
was $32.99

An AT favorite, if you're looking for a stylish way to organize your shower, this is it. After moving into an NYC apartment with a 2-by-2-foot shower, commerce editorial assistant Morgan needed to find a space-saving storage solution that wouldn't block her already limited elbow room. Luckily, she came across these adhesive shelves, which she says have been a total lifesaver. "The smallest one can easily fit six bottles, maybe more depending on the size of your shower products, and I've even tugged a bit on my shelf to test its strength, and it showed no signs of coming off the wall," she wrote. Best of all, they're currently 27 percent off.

Buy Now
10 / 12
SAFAVIEH Adirondack Collection Rug 8' x 10'
Amazon
$152.99
was $480.00

Rugs can be so pricey — which is why a big sale makes the perfect excuse to add a rug to your cart and your home. This vintage-looking Oriental rug looks like you could have snagged it at a flea market. The delicate ivory and silver combo makes it a great subtle pick. It's usually a whopping $480, but you can get it for nearly 70 percent off now.

Buy Now
11 / 12
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
$249.00
was $274.99

If you want to keep your space squeaky clean but don't have the time to do so, the Roomba 694 does all the work for you with the push of a button or the sound of your voice. The wifi-enabled vacuum is equipped with Alexa and the iRobot HOME app, so you can schedule a cleanup for your carpets and hardwood floors as often as you'd like. It also features an edge-sweeping brush to get into crevices, and its advanced sensors help the device navigate around corners and under furniture.

Buy Now
12 / 12
Pukami Armless Cross-Legged Office Chair
Amazon
$84.99
was $89.99

If you love sitting cross-legged, you're going to love the Pukami Armless Office Chair. A Tik-Tok favorite, this chair features an extra wide seat that makes sitting cross-legged not only possible but comfortable. With a chic modern styling and multiple color options, it's also a pick that will blend perfectly into most spaces.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits