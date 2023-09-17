Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is October 11 and 12 — Here’s Everything You Need to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Now

An AT favorite, if you're looking for a stylish way to organize your shower, this is it. After moving into an NYC apartment with a 2-by-2-foot shower, commerce editorial assistant Morgan needed to find a space-saving storage solution that wouldn't block her already limited elbow room. Luckily, she came across these adhesive shelves, which she says have been a total lifesaver. "The smallest one can easily fit six bottles, maybe more depending on the size of your shower products, and I’ve even tugged a bit on my shelf to test its strength, and it showed no signs of coming off the wall," she wrote. Best of all, they're currently 27 percent off.