Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is October 11 and 12 — Here’s Everything You Need to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Now
No, dear reader, your eyes aren’t deceiving you — another Prime Day is indeed on the way. . . kind of. As you’re probably aware, each July Amazon holds its most highly-anticipated sale of the year: Prime Day. But if you’re someone who missed out on the savings this summer, you can breathe a sigh of relief because Amazon announced its second major sale event of the year called Prime Big Deal Days.
Also being referred to as October Prime Day, the Prime Big Deal Days sale is expected to bring about some of the best deals around in the lead-up to Black Friday, with discounts on products site- and category-wide. Now, there are some major differences between this sales event and the traditional Prime Day sale, so before you can get to shopping, it’s important to have the low down on the mega-retailer’s newest event.
So, what are Prime Big Deal Days, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.
What are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are the etailer’s newest sale event. Like its sister sale Prime Day, this sale will have deep discounts across categories, meaning that if there’s something you’ve been eyeing on Amazon for a while, chances are you’ll be able to score it at a great price during Prime Big Deal Days. So what sets this sale apart? Unlike Prime Day, this sale will be exclusive to Prime members, meaning if you want to save big, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account.
When are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
Like its predecessor the Prime Early Access Sale, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will take place in October with the two-day sale slated to take place from October 11 to October 12. Be sure to bookmark this article so you can come back to it for the latest information on all things Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
How much is Amazon Prime?
As this sale is exclusive to Prime members, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. We recommend joining for two reasons: to take advantage of the exclusive Prime member-only deals and free two-day shipping. So, how much does a Prime account cost? Memberships come in at $14.99 a month or $139 a year (student plans come in at $7.49 a month). The best part? If you’re on the fence about joining, you can sign up for a 30-day risk-free trial and cancel at any time!
How often are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
While this is the first time Amazon is hosting the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the brand did hold another similar sale for the first time in October 2022: the Prime Early Access Sale. Intended as an end-of-year lead-up to Black Friday sales, it looks like “the October Prime Day” is here to stay and we can likely expect to see this sale again each October.
What to Buy During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
With deals across almost every category, there really isn’t a bad thing to shop during the sale. That being said, some of our favorite categories to scour during the big day are home, kitchen, and tech, with many of the biggest savings being found in these sections. Whether it’s a trending piece of decor, a small appliance you’ve had your eye on, or a new TV, expect to save big on it all during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Early Prime Big Deal Days Sales
Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 12 of the best early Prime Big Deal Days deals you can shop now, including some of our favorite finds and some of the year’s most wished-for items.