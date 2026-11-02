Amanda Seyfried’s Upstate NY Farm Is as Cool as She Is
Amanda Seyfried has been in the news quite a bit lately with the release of You Can See Everything, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s sprawling documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos. (Seyfried played Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout.) And right now, you might be wondering where exactly Seyfried lives.
Luckily for you, I have compiled as much information as I can about her real estate portfolio, which includes two properties in New York (an NYC pied-a-terre and her Catskills home) and two former properties (one in Los Angeles and one in New York City).
Where Does Amanda Seyfried Currently Live?
Right now, Seyfried has two properties in New York. Seyfried’s New York City apartment is a farmhouse-inspired, light-filled space in a historic 1907 building that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Architectural Digest’s tour of the space in 2023. The home is reportedly on the Upper West Side, and she paid $2.52 million for it. When she bought it, she said “all that was there were windows.” The space is renovated from three former staff quarters. It features gorgeous storage solutions, bright white walls, a white oak kitchen, and antique touches.
Seyfried’s Catskills country-inspired farmhouse, which she now lives at full-time, was featured in a Vogue Australia house tour in 2017. Seyfried actually bought the property in 2010, according to People Magazine, and renovated the space and then transformed it into a working rescue farm with horses, chickens, peacocks, ducks, and goats. The property is actually registered as a nonprofit! She called it the “best decision for privacy, peace, and nature,” for her family. Seyfried also gave CBS Sunday Morning a tour of the property about a year ago. The space has been renovated since she purchased it — they built on to the small home to add a kitchen, and made other changes. It is not reported how much she paid for the property.
What Happened to Seyfried’s Los Angeles Home and Greenwich Village Condo?
Seyfried listed her former Los Angeles home for sale in late August 2026 for $3.2 million, 15 years after buying the property. Realtor.com reports that she purchased the property for nearly half the price that she’s selling it for. The space was built in 1916 in the Runyon Canyon area and is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home and is 2,700 square feet. The publication reports she bought the space in 2011 from Adam Brody; it features a swimming pool, spa, wrap-around porch, and privacy hedges. It also has a detached garage that was turned into a workout space. All of her homes are gorgeous, but I’m partial to her New York farmhouse. I’d love to live there!
As for her NYC condo, Seyfried sold the two-bedroom condo in Greenwich Village for $3.4 million in 2022. The space was approximately 1,600 square feet and was originally built in 1928. She bought the home in 2010 for $1.9 million.