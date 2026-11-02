Amanda Seyfried’s Upstate NY Farm Is as Cool as She Is

Seyfried’s Catskills country-inspired farmhouse, which she now lives at full-time, was featured in a Vogue Australia house tour in 2017. Seyfried actually bought the property in 2010, according to People Magazine, and renovated the space and then transformed it into a working rescue farm with horses, chickens, peacocks, ducks, and goats. The property is actually registered as a nonprofit! She called it the “best decision for privacy, peace, and nature,” for her family. Seyfried also gave CBS Sunday Morning a tour of the property about a year ago. The space has been renovated since she purchased it — they built on to the small home to add a kitchen, and made other changes. It is not reported how much she paid for the property.